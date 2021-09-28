No substantial movement in new prep XC, football rankings

In terms of the new Iowa Association of Track Coaches (IATC) cross country team rankings and the Associated Press (AP) Iowa prep football poll that were released on Tuesday, there was not a whole lot of movement.

Everyone stayed basically firm with some small differences.

Cross Country

The biggest change was in the Class 1A boys rankings, where Newman Catholic jumped from 10th to sixth and Central Springs moved up from 13th to 10th.

It marks the first time this season the two teams that qualified for state last year are inside the top-10.

Clear Lake's two teams each moved up a spot. The boys are now 14th and the girls are at 18th. Monday's Algona Invitational did not factor into the rankings. The Lions boys team won that meet and beat now-fifth ranked Okoboji by over 40 points.

Charles City held firm at No. 18 in the 3A rankings. By press time, the 1A girls rankings still were not posted. The IATC encountered an error in the rankings and were taken off the site.

Football

West Hancock stayed atop the Class A poll with eight first place votes following another beatdown, this one was a 42-7 thrashing against North Union in Week 5.

The Eagles' schedule is going to start getting tougher starting on Friday.

They'll host No. 10 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, a team that has won four in a row and entered the rankings for the first time this season, in their final non-district game of the season then visit St. Ansgar in Week 7 and play No.7 North Butler in Week 8 for what could be for the District 2 title.

No other area schools received a vote.

