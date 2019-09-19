The NIACC men's and women's cross country teams both came in ranked 10th in the initial USTFCCCA NJCAA Division I poll on Wednesday, following NIACC's sixth place finish at last week's Luther College All-American Invitational.
Several other area community colleges also made the list, as Iowa Western came in ranked No. 1, while Iowa Western was ranked No. 7. The NIACC women's team will race on Oct. 5, as they race at the University of Arkansas Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival.
On the men's side, NIACC was also one of three area schools to be ranked in the top 10. Cloud County CC (Kansas) is the No. 1 team, while Iowa Central was ranked No. 3. Iowa Western is No. 3, while NIACC is ranked at No. 10.
The Trojans' next race will be on Saturday, when the compete at the St. Olaf College Invitational in Northfield, Min..
