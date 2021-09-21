Newman Catholic has two top-10 teams; West Hancock still No. 1 in Class A

In exactly one month, the Class 1A and 2A state qualifiers will commence to fill out the rest of the field at the state track meet in Fort Dodge.
Newman Catholic is one of the eight hosts in 1A. It could feature its two teams in favorable positions to win another state qualifying meet.
The Iowa Association of Track Coaches (IATC) released its Week 4 team rankings on Tuesday and the Knights have both their boys (10th) and girls (ninth) in the top-10 for the first time this season.
Over the last week, Newman Catholic put together a pair of top-3 finishes on the girls side and two top-5 placements on the boys side. It has beaten Central Springs, ranked 13th this week among the 1A boys, in each meet this season.
Clear Lake saw some shuffling among its teams this week with the boys rising five spots from 20th to 15th and the girls dropping three spots from 16th to 19th.
The Lions boys ran as a pack with their complete varsity lineup for the first time this season and finished second at their home meet with 66 points, finishing behind a Class 4A school in Ames.
Same story happened for the girls, except they missed their No. 4 runner Anna Feuerbach. Still, Clear Lake was able to hold off Newman Catholic 72-74 for a runner-up finish behind 4A No. 4 Ames.
The only other area team that remained ranked was in Class 3A boys. Charles City, fresh off its first meet win of the season, fell three spots down from 15th to 18th.
Football
West Hancock kept its stronghold on the top spot in Class A in the new Associated Press poll released on Tuesday.
The Eagles have eclipsed the 50-point threshold in two straight games and are averaging 42.2 points per contest while their defense has allowed three total touchdowns all season. They'll face North Union on Friday before the meat of their schedule takes form.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn is West Hancock's final non-district game in Week 6, then the premier matchup against St. Ansgar in Week 7 and finally, if it remains the two remain unbeaten, a contest against Class A No. 9 North Butler for the District 2 title in Week 8.
Newman Catholic, fresh off a 37-21 victory over St. Ansgar, received six votes from the AP votes. It faces the Bearcats for its homecoming game on Friday night.
