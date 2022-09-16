New mindset, improvements from depth pulling Forest City girls into 2A top-20

Lili Nelson has won several state track and field medals. She has been to the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge. For a runner, she has accomplished a lot for Forest City.

Yet the smile on her face after what transpired on Thursday didn't have anything to do with her runner-up finish.

It had to do with teammate Emilie Weaver finishing 10th and breaking 22 minutes for the first time ever.

"I have been telling her since she was freshman she can break 22 (minutes)," Nelson said. "What's holding her back? Nothing."

Weaver gave Nelson a lot of credit afterwards.

"She's meant the world to me personally," Weaver mentioned. "I have a clear memory of in past years, her saying 'You could be sub-22' and I was like 'Okay, maybe, but probably not.'

"She knew what she was talking about."

The Indians have always had a close-knit team, in Weaver's eyes, but this fall it has a developed a close-knit pack to pull in low team scores through the opening few weeks of the season.

It has resulted in them being ranked for the first time since the mid-2000s in the Class 2A team rankings, currently sitting at 19th. Forest City was second to 3A No. 13 Clear Lake in the team standings at the Clear Lake Invitational on Thursday, 35-65.

"I thought our girls could be competitive," Forest City's first-year head coach DJ Wolfram said. "We were going to have a successful four and I was just waiting for a five to emerge. If you told me halfway through the year, if were were going to have four girls, our fourth meet of the year, running under 23 minutes, I would have been shocked."

When Wolfram took the job, he didn't know what he was going to get on the girls side. He knew that he had an undisputed top runner in Nelson, but the rest was unknown.

It is not catching teams off balance anymore.

"They are believing in the training," Wolfram said. "If we run a perfect race, we could go to state as a team."

Weaver and the Lunning twins – Sarah and Hannah – have formed a three-person pack that allowed all three of them to finish in the top-15 (Sarah was 14th and Hannah placed 15th on Thursday).

Those three play off each other's strengths.

"We've had it for a long time," Weaver said. "Hannah leads the first mile, she's really good at pacing. Without her, I couldn't pace that first mile. They are right there, too."

Wolfram has infused new life in a team that has been a wrecking crew in the Top of Iowa Conference, but hasn't gained traction amongst the state ranks.

It wasn't anything major, either. It was a buy-in to team strengths and the rest will follow.

"I just made it fun," Wolfram said. "You are what you allow yourself to be. I'm not putting pressure on them; We're capable of this."

Weaver is a prime example. Her times last year as a sophomore were hovering around 23 minutes. Just last week at the R.S. Invitational in Belmond, she broke 23 minutes for the first time.

Now as a junior, she's getting faster even though she admitted her running mileage over the summer wasn't a lot.

"I definitely surprised myself," Weaver said. "I kept putting it off, then our team went to a team camp and that put a head start into the season."

Nelson has provided the stable leadership. It is a role Wolfram had little worries about during his first practice in early August.

"She checks all the boxes," he said. "It means something different coming from a girl that's walked the walk and talked the talk."

Sarah and Hannah have fortified the middle pack. Freshman Kate Klaassen has ran faster each meet up to this point.

The goals for Forest City have shifted. It now is thinking about not only trying to get another conference championship, but be a dark horse for a team state berth.

Three weeks ago, Nelson noted none of them would think that is possible. After back-to-back runner-up finishes in team races, she isn't the only one in this mindset.

"The rankings speak for itself," Nelson said. "We put in the time, my teammates put in their effort every race. They know what they can do. For me, it is this spark that I didn't feel I had as big of a spark last year, team wise."