New football, XC rankings filled with North Iowa flavor

The first batch of Associated Press football rankings and the third set of Iowa Association of Track Coaches cross country team rankings were released on Tuesday.

And there's plenty of North Iowa teams that are featured.

Football

West Hancock, fresh off a dominating 32-6 win over Newman Catholic, claims the No. 1 spot in the initial Class A rankings. The Eagles, one of nine unbeaten teams in the top-10, received the most first place votes with eight. They are the only team in the area to be ranked in the top-10 from the AP. There were plenty of others that received votes.

In Class 3A, Charles City earned one vote. Osage had six votes to lead the batch of area teams in 2A. Despite an 0-2 record, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was given four votes and Forest City had two votes.

Also in Class A, St. Ansgar had 18 votes as it rebounded from a season-opening loss to trounce West Fork 67-0. Newman Catholic was given eight votes and in 8-Player, Northwood-Kensett got one vote.

Cross country

Newman Catholic's boys team jumped five spots from 13th to eighth in the span of a week for Class 1A. Its girls side rose from seventh to sixth in the new rankings.