New football, XC rankings filled with North Iowa flavor

The first batch of Associated Press football rankings and the third set of Iowa Association of Track Coaches cross country team rankings were released on Tuesday.
And there's plenty of North Iowa teams that are featured.
Football
West Hancock, fresh off a dominating 32-6 win over Newman Catholic, claims the No. 1 spot in the initial Class A rankings. The Eagles, one of nine unbeaten teams in the top-10, received the most first place votes with eight. They are the only team in the area to be ranked in the top-10 from the AP. There were plenty of others that received votes.
In Class 3A, Charles City earned one vote. Osage had six votes to lead the batch of area teams in 2A. Despite an 0-2 record, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was given four votes and Forest City had two votes.
Also in Class A, St. Ansgar had 18 votes as it rebounded from a season-opening loss to trounce West Fork 67-0. Newman Catholic was given eight votes and in 8-Player, Northwood-Kensett got one vote.
Cross country
Newman Catholic's boys team jumped five spots from 13th to eighth in the span of a week for Class 1A. Its girls side rose from seventh to sixth in the new rankings.
Both the boys and girls for the Knights finished in the top-3 of the team race at their home meet on Aug. 31.
Central Springs moved up to 14th this week on the 1A boys side. The Panthers had two runners in the top-10 at the Newman Catholic Invitational, but the spread between their No. 2 and No. 3 runner was 33 places. Still, they finished in fifth place in the team race.
West Fork girls dropped out of the week two rankings after being 19th in the preseason and week one rankings.
Charles City's boys squad debuted in 3A at 16th. The Comets have not been entered in a team score race yet this season, but have yielded two races that could be a sign of things to come.
Their top runner, freshman Xander Graeser, finished in fourth place of the varsity race on Aug. 26 then in the fresh/soph race on Sept. 2, he was victorious in 17 minutes, 51 seconds.
That time would have netted him a fifth place in the varsity race. Charles City has depth behind Graeser, with seniors Jacob Vais, Clayton Rand and Jared Johnson plus fellow freshman Nick Williams and sophomore Issac Thompson.
All five of those guys have netted at least one top-20 finish so far and all have ran under 19 minutes.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.