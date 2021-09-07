Nelson, Hovinga battle personal elements to claim first wins of season

Joey Hovinga came down with a touch of sickness over the last couple of days. Lily Nelson dealt with a bit of a knee soreness after a long distance run late last week.

Neither allowed that to derail their first victories of the season on Tuesday night.

Hovinga got out to the front and never looked back, navigating the 5,000-meter course at the Belmond Country Club in 17 minutes, 57 seconds to win the boys race of the R.S Invitational.

"I'm still a little bit weak, but my legs felt great, form was good," Hovinga said. "Got in a good position right away."

Nelson was in a pack of seven – four runners from Roland-Story and two from Clear Lake – for the first half of the race then it separated and Nelson went to the front and made her move in the final half-mile to win in 21:07.

"I wish I got a better time, but to come out with a win, I think that's everyone's goal," Nelson said. "You don't really know what (the competition is) capable of. It is always a nice surprise."

Clear Lake's boys team won its second team title in its second meet of the season, beating the Indians 43-79. Hampton-Dumont-CAL was third with 88 followed by Eagle Grove (113) and Roland-Story (129) in the top-5.