Nelson, Hovinga battle personal elements to claim first wins of season

Joey Hovinga came down with a touch of sickness over the last couple of days. Lily Nelson dealt with a bit of a knee soreness after a long distance run late last week.
Neither allowed that to derail their first victories of the season on Tuesday night.
Hovinga got out to the front and never looked back, navigating the 5,000-meter course at the Belmond Country Club in 17 minutes, 57 seconds to win the boys race of the R.S Invitational.
"I'm still a little bit weak, but my legs felt great, form was good," Hovinga said. "Got in a good position right away."
Nelson was in a pack of seven – four runners from Roland-Story and two from Clear Lake – for the first half of the race then it separated and Nelson went to the front and made her move in the final half-mile to win in 21:07.
"I wish I got a better time, but to come out with a win, I think that's everyone's goal," Nelson said. "You don't really know what (the competition is) capable of. It is always a nice surprise."
Clear Lake's boys team won its second team title in its second meet of the season, beating the Indians 43-79. Hampton-Dumont-CAL was third with 88 followed by Eagle Grove (113) and Roland-Story (129) in the top-5.
The Lions had Joe Faber and Leo Tolentino place fourth and fifth, respectively then had their next three within three places of each other.
"I expected that," Clear Lake head coach Tyler Havens said. "The goal going in was to win by 30. It would be really good for us if (Joe and Leo) work together."
Roland-Story, with four in the top-8, edged Clear Lake 35-50 for the girls team title. The Lions put three in the top-10, led by the third and fourth place finishes from Addison Doughan and Reese Brownlee. Emily McLaughlin placed 10th.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finished in third with 110 points, squeaking past West Fork (112) and Hampton-Dumont-CAL (121).
"We thought we stacked up well with (Roland-Story)," Havens said. "Their fourth runner was little bit stronger. That's a close score. That'll do us well and hope that will be enough to get on some people's radars."
Hovinga trailed for most of last week's Newman Catholic Invite against Riley Witt and Bryce McDonough. While those two are in Class 1A and Hovinga's Indians are in 2A, the win gave him some much needed confidence.
"I can use this strategy to win or place how I want," Hovinga said.
Forest City had another top-10 finisher in junior Carson Strunkel. All of its low-five were inside the top-40, a place where Hovinga believes for now is good.
"We're going to be ready to win some meets this year," Hovinga said. "We're strong as a team. We have enough good guys to have strong scores."
Nelson felt she pushed too hard last week at Newman Catholic and also in her distance run that left her knee in some pain. She made an adjustment to go out controlled at the front.
It worked.
While the rest of the opening front pack dispersed after the opening mile, Nelson stayed strong and began to draft behind Roland-Story's Lauryn Kilstofte until the move was executed.
On the second-to-last straightaway, Nelson passed Kilstofe and didn't trail the rest of the way.
"I was checking my pace and I was a bit behind it," Nelson said. "I was seeing where I could stay. You got to adapt to your competition. A win is a win and you can't expect any more."
When she crossed the finish line and caught her breath, she uttered the word "Finally."
"I've been wanting to win a race for so long," she said. "I was cruising until I got a feel of the race."
There were other area athletes that left with medals.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL freshman Miles Rust was second in the boys race and Lake Mills sophomore Justin Rygh was eighth. On the girls side, GHV's Katelyn Knoll and Lydia Maas of HDC placed eighth and ninth, respectively.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.