Mulholland takes in first ever 4A state meet experience with positive outlook

FORT DODGE – Audra Mulholland has ran at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course several times in her high school career.

Mason City makes a routine trip to Fort Dodge for the Dodgers home invite within the final month of the season. She's used to the course.

The crowd?

Well, that's another story.

"I didn't expect there to be so many people," Mulholland said. "You can't even hear anything when you're running."

Still, the Riverhawks junior combatted the tight corners and spectators well enough to place 40th in 19 minutes, 56.72 seconds in her Class 4A state meet debut.

It is the highest an individual from Mason City finished in over a decade.

"I was trying to run my own race and do what I've been doing," Mulholland said.

Her opening mile was just under six minutes and she was inside the top-25, near her ranking amongst the top-30 individuals in the states largest classification.

Then the back half of the race got the better of her.

Right before the two-mile mark and continuous until the finish, it is more uphill than downhill. Her two-mile split was over 6:30 and it was a minute slower over the final 1.1-miles.

"This one felt way harder than all the other ones, I don't know why," Mulholland said.

For her first time, Mason City head coach Tyler Ketelsen was far from disappointed.

"For her to finish in the top-40, was a very impressive feat," he said. "I thought it was fantastic for her."

For much of last year, Mulholland was the second runner in the Riverhawks pack and didn't qualify for state as a sophomore. She watched teammate Janae Hansen run at Lakeside.

Her mindset wasn't about getting the better of Hansen. It was about self-improvement.

"It has kind of shown my hard work has paid off," Mulholland said. "I didn't think I'd be this good."

It was clear from the first meet on there was a different level Mulholland reached. She was a fixture in the top portion of races and snared top-10 finishes at the Iowa Alliance Conference meet and the 4A state qualifier.

That is what Ketelsen will remember most.

"She essentially willed herself to get better every single meet, every single week," he said. "Kids will have ebbs and flows throughout the season. Her determined consistency is what I will remember the most."

Mason City senior Jess Cornick also made his state meet debut in the 4A boys race, finishing 111th in 17:57.97. His streak of two straight minutes under 17 minutes came to and end.

Cornick got jammed in the opening half-mile and eventually made his way into the top-90 with a 5:08 opening mile. He kept it strong heading into the two-mile, then fall off.

He was passed by 29 different runners over the final 1.1-miles and clocked a split of 7:03.42.

"There's just so much unknown going into something like this," Ketelsen said. "To be in fast race like that and be pushed to go so fast so early, that was new territory for him. You could see it took a toll on him."

Ketelsen is hopeful when glancing at both rosters for next fall, more runners will join the hunt. The Riverhawks will have much of the nucleus intact for the girls, paced by Mulholland and Hansen.

Brandt Haakenstad and Ra'Shaun Wynter are expected to be the top runners for the boys.

"Coach (Aaron) Hardcastle and I talking about plans for next year and we're excited on where the program is heading," Ketelsen said.

Dowling Catholic senior Jackson Heidesch became the first boys runner in the state to run Lakeside in under 15 minutes, breaking the course record with a blitzing time of 14:56.66.

Him and Iowa City High's Ford Washburn were neck-and-neck with half-mile to go, then Heidesch attacked the final uphill to break away and he coasted to the win.