Mulholland changes strategy, reeling in top-10 finishes for Mohawks

Go out fast.

That's the new racing strategy Mason City sophomore Audra Mulholland has implemented in the last two meets. It has turned her season around.

Mulholland netted her second straight top-10 finish at Monday's Algona Invitational, placing ninth in 21 minutes, 44 seconds in a girls field that featured four ranked teams at River Road Golf Course.

"It helps me stay out front," Mulholland said. "Even though I may fall back a couple places, it still helps me get a better time."

Outside of placements, Mulholland's times have been better. She ran 21:18 at her home meet last week, then on a much hotter day and a more hilly course, increased that time by only 26 seconds.

"I talk to myself in my head the whole race," Mulholland said. "Kind of wish I went a little faster and stayed with them, but I think I did well."

It is a vast difference to the first month of the season.

Her only top-10 finish was at the Mohawks' first meet of the season on Sept. 2 at the Trent Smith Invite held at Wildwood Golf Course. That meet was also her running against other underclassmen.

Mulholland's first race against all runners regardless of grade came at the loaded All-American Invite held at Luther College on Sept. 11. She ran a time of 22:44 to place 81st.

Then at the Rich Engel Classic in Cedar Falls five days later, Mulholland crossed the finish line in 64th with a time of 23:03.

"I was kind of getting the same time as last year," Mulholland said. "Made me think I didn't improve at all."

Mason City head coach Tyler Ketelsen knew it was a only a matter of time until Mulholland was going to start turning things around.

"She has kind of found her groove right now," Ketelsen said. "This is where all of her summer running is paying off. She's able to not just start fast, but finish fast. She's even more focused, more determined. It is showing up now. I had all the confidence."

Consider her times, and confidence, officially turned.

Mulholland has broken out to the front of the pack in the last two meets. She has gotten comfortable doing that now and understands that if she holds that pace, she'll keep dropping times.

In the span of the year, she has gone from a middle of the pack varsity runner to contending for medals.

"I realized it is not as bad as it seems," Mulholland said.

Even Ketelsen has to stop and remember she is just a sophomore.

"I kind of lose sight of that. I'm like 'Wow, she's doing so great she's an upperclassmen, wait, no, she's only a sophomore,'" he said. "She's just doing a phenomenal job."

Mulholland has visions of being at the Class 4A state meet at least once. If this season isn't in the cards, she'll have two more tries before her prep career concludes.

A goal that seemed far-fetched when the season started has now turned into a potential reality.

"I think I can if I work really hard," she said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

