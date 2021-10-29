Mohawk freshman Hansen shows strength in final mile; Staudt, Mass place top-65 in 3A

FORT DODGE – Janae Hansen is not one to get out super fast. The Mason City freshman gets stronger as the race goes on.

And nothing proved that more than the last 1.1 miles Friday morning in the Class 4A girls race at the Iowa State Cross Country Championships.

Hansen passed 23 runners after the two-mile mark, second most in the field, to go from barely inside the top-100 to a 75th place finish and a time of 20 minutes, 34.09 seconds in her debut at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.

"The biggest motivation is there is one mile left and it is so far over halfway," Hansen said. "That last 800, it is kind of bliss."

Her strength of passing runners down the stretch is what pushed Hansen to get to the state meet in the first place. At the 4A state qualifier in Marshalltown, she passed five people to go from being on the outside looking in to 12th place.

Is it confidence? Is it gaining race-day experience? Or both? Neither?

"It is a little bit of getting in better shape," Mohawks head coach Tyler Ketelsen said. "She stayed true to who she is. Having that confidence to finish those races."

The last time Hansen ran at this course was on Oct. 7 during the Fort Dodge Invitational. Her time that day was 21:21.

"I thought it was a great course," Hansen said. "I paced myself way back from where I pace myself now."

Since that meet, she has broken the school record for Mason City and established herself as a runner to watch in future years among 4A.

Yet her race strategy at the start was something Hansen hadn't done previously. She recognized runners from the state qualifier and began to pace off of them.

It wasn't planned, plus she wasn't sure if she was going too fast or too slow.

"I just tried to stick right behind them," Hansen said. "It was super weird. I didn't hear my times at the 1-mile and 2-mile."

Ketelsen was beaming with joy afterwards.

"Janae did a phenomenal job," he said. "Getting here is the hard part. This is such a great learning opportunity for her. Couldn't be more proud of her."

As Hansen stepped out of the finish line area, she was greeted by her entire team and other supporters from Mason City. She may have been the lone area runner in the state's largest classification.

Yet she was far from alone in terms of support.

"I'm so happy to have them here," Hansen said. "It has been a great season."

Her attention now turns to the spring track season, but Ketelsen admitted Hansen has already been setting goals for herself in preparations for the 2022 season.

She got a taste of the environment and atmosphere at Fort Dodge. The drive to make a trip all four years is paramount.

"I wasn't going for anything except time," Hansen said. "Now that I made it, I don't have to do anything at state. Less pressure."

Staudt, Maas in top-65

Charles City's Lydia Staudt and Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Lydia Maas each placed inside the top-65 during the 3A girls race. Staudt, a senior, navigated the 5,000-meter course in 20:50.68, while Maas, a sophomore, was 56 seconds behind her.

It marks the final prep cross country race for Staudt. She'll embark on basketball before trying to medal once again in the long jump for the track and field season.

"I smiled a little bit when I crossed the finish line, it is unusual," Staudt said. "There was a little happiness. It is a rewarding feeling."

Maas was a medalist as a freshman. She couldn't duplicate that performance, yet she is beginning to ignore expectations and focus on the bigger picture.

As well as staying in the present.

"The fact of the matter is, you don't always reach your goals," Maas said. "I think over the years, middle school to now, running has morphed into self-reflection. It has become a special thing."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

