McDonough exceeds preseason goal to medal at state; Witt struggles again at Lakeside

FORT DODGE – St. Ansgar's Riley Witt was on his back after crossing the finish line. Central Springs' Bryce McDonough was on all fours for at least a handful of minutes.

Saturday afternoon marked the end of their respective prep cross country careers.

For Witt, it was another bitter taste in his mouth. For McDonough, it was jubilation.

The Panthers standout pieced together a clean race strategy that ended up with a sixth place finish at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in 16 minutes, 46.75 seconds for his second straight Class 1A state medal.

"I always feel like it is a different atmosphere," McDonough said. "It is almost like it is all me. I got to do what I want to do."

Witt, the top-ranked individual runner in the classification, pushed his way across the finish line in 17:36 to place 34th. He was walking off the course under his own power with help from his head coach and another person heading back to the St. Ansgar team camp.

Two straight years with title aspirations and two years of leaving Fort Dodge empty-handed.

"That last mile, was probably the most hilly, it broke me," Witt said. "All the energy, you're just feeding off so many people, it is draining."

McDonough felt he hit his peak at last week's 1A state qualifier, a week earlier than last season. He was neck-and-neck with Witt on that day, which gave him the internal belief he would be able to achieve his preseason goal.

Which was to finish top-8.

"I did it," McDonough said. "Seeing that, oh my god, I just had the second fastest qualifying time to get in, I was like 'Holy cow, I can do this.'"

The two friends who have competed with each other numerous times were among a pack of six runners in the opening mile that went a touch over five minutes. McDonough held firm in the top-5 as the winner and runner-up from Earlham created a significant gap between everyone else.

"It shows a lot of maturity and discipline on his part," Central Springs head coach Michael Pentegill said. "The first mile is not where you're going to win the race. I said the second and third mile, that's all you."

It was a rewarding day for McDonough, who will enter his final season on the wrestling mat in a few weeks aiming for more state hardware. Yet he admitted he will train more in preparations to peak at state track in the spring.

Competitive right?

"I just feel great right now," McDonough said. "I'm going to try and get in shape for state."

Witt was feeling under the weather heading into the state qualifier, but powered through to a victory. He was in the top-3 at the mile and inside the top-10 at the two mile.

Twenty-seven runners passed him in the last 1.1 miles.

"Something's up," Witt said. "This meet and this course is brutal. It doesn't like me, it wants to kick my butt."

He rebounded last fall with a track season to remember the following spring. He wants to follow a similar path when the calendar flips to 2022.

"It is a good motivator, still a little disappointing," he said.

For the third straight meet, Central Springs edged Newman Catholic for the team race. The Panthers placed 12th with 263 points, a four-place improvement from last season, while the Knights were 15th by totaling 307.

Clayton McDonough placed 43rd in 17:44.06 and no other Central Springs runner was inside the top-100. Still, it was more than enough to upend Newman Catholic, who was led by Ryan Kelly's 31st place performance in 17:35.31.

"I'm very proud of them," Pentegill said. "It is by far the best team in Central Springs history."

1A Girls

Newman Catholic placed 12th in the team race, piling up 255 points. That is an improvement from the 2021 campaign as its top two runners were shoulder to shoulder all the way through.

Senior Maggie McBride capped off her cross country career with a 61st place time of 21:52.59 and sophomore Kenna Hemann was right behind her by two places and just over two seconds.

Ella Petree also placed inside the top-90. West Fork senior Kacie Eisentrager finished 91st in 22:40.39.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

