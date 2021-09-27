Lions triumph over loaded boys field; Hovinga wins again

Consider Monday a statement performance by Clear Lake's boys cross country team.
With six teams ranked in the Iowa Association of Track Coaches (IATC) top-20 regardless of classification, somebody was going to have to flex their muscles and standout at the Algona Invitational.
That somebody was the Lions.
Ignited by its pack of five that moved as one and picked off runners one-by-one, Class 2A No. 15 Clear Lake put up a nice total of 69 points to win its fourth meet of the season at River Road Golf Course.
It beat 2A No. 13 Okobpji, 2A No. 16 Spirit Lake, 3A No. 18 Charles City, 3A No. 19 Spencer and North Central Conference foe 1A No. 7 St. Edmond.
"That feels really good," top finisher Joe Faber said. "This is big for us."
Faber, Leo Tolentino and Jack Crane finished within six seconds of each other as the trip crossed the line in ninth, 11th and 12th place, respectively. Vladimir Starrett was 17th and Christopher Molander placed 21st.
Faber believes the pack the Lions possess can carry them to a conference title and potentially, a top-three finish at the state qualifier in under a month.
"All five us can stay up and it is really nice to have," Faber said. "There's probably not a whole lot of teams like us in that regard. We can be legit if we all get faster."
Forest City senior Joey Hovinga won for the second time in six days, running a time of 17:15 to capture yet another victory. Like his win last week at the Mason City Invite, he was in a tight pack at the start.
The senior admitted he went that first mile a little fast. It was also where he made his move.
Still, he hung on and cruised into the finish line.
"It really took a lot out of me and the heat, it was just worse," Hovinga said. "Right around the two mile, I started realizing it was possible they could have caught me."
Mason City, who finished third in the team race with 114 points, had two runners inside the top-8 in standout Breyden Christensen (fourth, 17:49) and Lane Kruger (seventh, 18:06).
That time by Kruger set a new lifetime best.
"Lane showed a lot of grit and determination," Mohawks head coach Tyler Ketelsen said. "What a gutsy and performance. This was another step forward."
The Comets were fourth with 163 points. Their highest finisher was a 10th place performance from senior Jacob Vais, who ran a time of 18:15.
Clear Lake's girls, currently ranked 19th in the 2A top-20, finished in third place with 101 points behind 3A No. 2 Spencer (46) and 1A No. 4 St. Edmond (87). The gap between the Lions and Gaels was under 15 points for the second straight meet.
The Lions had the highest individual finisher from the area in freshman Addison Doughan, a fourth place showing in 21:01.
"I was really wowed with my time," Doughan said. "I stride in cold weather, so I'm excited for when conference comes up. Feel like I'll be getting some good PR's."
She said afterwards she was dizzy and that made it difficult at the start. She was inside the top-10, then closed in the final mile to mark another top-5 finish.
"I got most girls during that time," Doughan said.
Three other area athletes placed in the top-10.
Charles City's senior Lydia Staudt outlasted Forest City's Lili Nelson in the final stretch as they finished two seconds apart to place sixth and seventh, respectively. Mason City's Audra Mulholland was ninth in 21:44.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.