Lions triumph over loaded boys field; Hovinga wins again

Forest City senior Joey Hovinga won for the second time in six days, running a time of 17:15 to capture yet another victory. Like his win last week at the Mason City Invite, he was in a tight pack at the start.

The senior admitted he went that first mile a little fast. It was also where he made his move.

Still, he hung on and cruised into the finish line.

"It really took a lot out of me and the heat, it was just worse," Hovinga said. "Right around the two mile, I started realizing it was possible they could have caught me."

Mason City, who finished third in the team race with 114 points, had two runners inside the top-8 in standout Breyden Christensen (fourth, 17:49) and Lane Kruger (seventh, 18:06).

That time by Kruger set a new lifetime best.

"Lane showed a lot of grit and determination," Mohawks head coach Tyler Ketelsen said. "What a gutsy and performance. This was another step forward."

The Comets were fourth with 163 points. Their highest finisher was a 10th place performance from senior Jacob Vais, who ran a time of 18:15.