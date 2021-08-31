Lions sweep team titles; Witt, Johnston claim individual wins

"I'm pretty happy with it," Witt said. "I looked at Google maps, there was maybe 25 feet of elevation change. I thought it was a fast course."

Osage junior Katelyn Johnston was the lone runner in the girls field to break 20 minutes, cruising to victory in 19:24. She also led for the majority of the race and after the opening mile, never let anyone get near her.

"I worked really hard to take that first spot," Johnston said. "This is a good place to start, but I want to keep working and getting better."

After getting four medals at the state track meet in the spring, Witt vowed to step up his sleeping habits and nutrition to become what he aspires is an elite runner in Class 1A.

In his eyes, those two aspects have started off well.

"I'm a little more in tuned with my body with what needs nutrition wise, sleep wise and recovery," Witt said. "Now I need to tune in the mental side and just grind out that second mile."

The senior's opening mile was five minutes flat. His second mile was considerably slower. While it is the first meet of the season, Witt called it a good starting point.

The defending Top of Iowa East Conference and 1A district champion is hopeful for a return trip to the state meet.