Lions sweep team titles in season opener

As the preseason team rankings by the IATC came out, Tyler Havens glanced at them and was slightly surprised.

Clear Lake's boys squad was ranked 13th in Class 3A and the girls were unranked. Havens thought it might be a reversal.

"I think we're going to prove we belong," he said.

Soon enough, the Lions may have two top-20 teams in their new classification.

Spurred by four in the top-10 by both the boys and girls, Clear Lake kicked its season off with a clean sweep of the team titles on Thursday night at an invitational co-hosted by Iowa Falls-Alden and AGWSR held at Mayne's Grove in Hampton.

"I'm happy with the results that came out," Havens said.

The Lions scored 33 points on the girls side, 15 clear of IF-A/AGWSR. Nevada (95), South Hardin (127) and Humboldt (135) rounded out the top-five. Newman Catholic placed seventh with 142 points.

Addison Doughan was tested in her first meet by a freshman in Nakia Ollivierre of IF-A/AGWSR. Clear Lake's returning state medalist in 2A ran right with Ollivierre for over a mile, then the freshman began to create a gap.

It was a 19-second margin between the clear top-two runners on the evening.

"I'm happy with how I ran; I didn't know what to expect," Doughan said. "I just wanted to stick up with (Ollivierre). It is always good to get the first meet jitters of your back."

The Lions had more than enough depth with Emily McLaughlin and Anna Feuerbach finishing fourth and fifth, respectively. Reese Brownlee chased down a handful of people and nipped Nevada's Brooke Axmear at the line for 10th.

Lauren Englin, a freshman who ran cross country in seventh grade, placed 14th and finished well in front of the Cadets fifth runner.

"That's just show exciting for us because it really shows how our team is," Doughan said. "It shows what we've got and this is only the start and we have so much to improve."

McLaughlin and Feuerbach stayed with each other for most of the race. Both battled injuries at times last fall, yet through one meet, they may be a thing of the past.

And a potential sign of things to come.

"Those two are going to be the reason why we're better than we were last year," Havens said. "A lot of consistent mileage over the summer, but it wasn't too much."

Lydia Maas placed eighth individually as the top runner for the Bulldogs, who did not field a a full team to score. She ran a time trial Monday on the course just over 23 minutes.

She ran a minute quicker on Thursday.

"When I stop looking at placement and just compete with myself for my time, I enjoy it a lot more," Maas said. "It definitely is a more sustainable approach."

Kenna Hemann was Newman's top runner, placing 19th. Grace Gabriel and Ella Petree finished inside the top-30, separated by five seconds.

The Knights had the top individual boys runner in senior Joey Ringo as he crossed the finish line in a time of 17 minutes, 48 seconds. It is one of the highest finishes in Ringo's career.

He made his move just after passing the starting line the second time to get into second.

"My stomach, it started feeling good and I started flying," Ringo said.

Newman's top runner from last year, Ryan Kelly, missed the meet with a hip injury. Coach Mike Schutt said he may run at its home meet early next week. There is no rush to bring Kelly back.

When he does return, the Knights feel they have a dangerous of a top-two.

"If (they) want to, they're probably the best two 1A guys around our area," Schutt said.

Leo Tolentino and Jack Crane placed fourth and fifth for Clear Lake. Those two slowly picked off runners and worked their way into the top-five. Tolentino ran an 18:05 and Crane finished in 18:09.

Tolentino admitted they went the opening mile quick. Still, they felt comfortable and built off it.

"We got through it and we really pushed each other at the end," he said.

Andrew Mixdorf finished eighth and Jaden Wright placed 10th. Sophomore Owen Smith, usually in the JV races last fall, was the Lions fifth runner in 19:01.

"We want to get that spread in," Havens said.

Isaac Vosburg was the top runner for HD-CAL, placing 27th in 20:15.