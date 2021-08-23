Lions stay up all night, complete 24-hour relay

If you live on 10th Avenue North in Clear Lake and you potentially heard some high school kids having fun at 3 o'clock on Friday morning, your house did not get tee peed or splattered with eggs.

Instead, the Lions boys and girls cross country teams were trying to complete a 24-hour relay.

And they accomplished it at 8 a.m. on Friday morning on the track at Lions Field.

It was the first time Clear Lake had done something of this magnitude. Its head coach, Tyler Havens, got the idea from his alma mater, Ankeny Centennial. He remembers doing it at the end of his prep career.

It was all done for fun and team bonding.

The relay started bright and early at 8 a.m. on Thursday. There was a relay order and each person would run a mile around the track before handing the baton to the next runner.

In totality, each boy and girl that participated in the relay ran eight miles apiece. The time frame of getting on and off the track for every individual was about three hours.

Running around an oval track four times was far from the only fun that happened during the late night.