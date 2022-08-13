Lions see increase in numbers, hunger in journey to send boys and girls to state

When Clear Lake opens cross country practice, it does a one-mile time trial around the track. It does the same thing towards the end of the season.

Each corner, there was a different pack of runners. Very rarely was there an athlete running by themselves.

The numbers the Lions have out this year are staggering with close to 45.

"I have high expectations, make them work hard and we see success because of that. We also do a lot of fun things, try to make everybody apart of the team," Clear Lake head coach Tyler Havens said. "That is spreading throughout the building."

And the returning talent is just as impressive.

Both the Lions girls and boys squad bring back significant contributors from their 2021 lineup in anticipation of sending both to the state meet in two months at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

"We're ready for it," sophomore and top retuning girls runner Addison Doughan said.

It was a banner and breakout season for Clear Lake in 2021. For much of the season, it was winning meets. Its boys team won six times, capped by a North Central Conference title.

Pack running was the Lions focus as it used a tight-knit group of three-to-four runners to claim victories. Two of those four are back in seniors Jack Crane and Leo Tolentino.

"The end of last year was a confidence booster for me," Crane said. "Me and Leo really feed off each other. We push each other in races and everything in between."

Those two finished inside the top-50 at the Class 2A state meet last fall. They know they're expected to finish 1-2 in some order much of this fall.

They're far from afraid of the challenge.

"Stay at the top, just like last year," Tolentino said.

Andrew Mixdorf and Jaden Wright are two guys also returning that finished inside the top-100 at state. Havens stated those two put in the most mileage over the summer amongst everyone for the boys.

The third-year leader of the program isn't hesitant in saying both Mixdorf and Wright will be big keys moving forward.

"I think we're still going to have a tight five, but I do think that five will move closer to the front," Havens said. "We are going to get a five in and get them in pretty quick."

That leaves one spot left for Clear Lake to fill out the scoring. Havens called senior Marcus Skidmore a "definite top-five guy" while mentioning that sophomore Owen Smith will also be in some varsity races.

Freshmen Isaac Smith and Aiden Hippen finished top-25 at the Washburn Classic, the middle school version of state, last fall as eighth graders.

"I'm very confident we that we have solid eight, nine, 10, 11, those top JV runners," Crane said. "We got a lot of really solid guys."

Doughan pieced together a freshman cross country season to remember. She was consistently in the top-10 most regular season meets, then caught fire when it mattered by winning an NCC individual title, claiming a victory at the Class 2A state qualifier in Southeast Valley and finishing fourth at the state meet.

To her, the expectation has been set. In the same breath, she knows last year is behind her and it is all about improving.

"You want to live up what you did last year and you don't want to get worse," Doughan said. "I'm not going to focus on myself so much."

She set the new school record for the fastest 5,000-meter time on several occasions. She could be the first Clear Lake girls runner ever to run under 19 minutes this fall.

"More than anything with her, we're focusing on the process of getting there," Havens said. "She has taken her training to the next level. We'll just keep building on it."

Sophomore Reese Brownlee, off an extended track season that featured running on Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, was consistently the Lions No. 2 finisher.

She passed 27 runners in the final 1.1 miles to place in the top-25 at state. While the Lions have a clear cut 1-2, they are expected to be deeper.

Barring health.

Lingering injuries to Emily McLaughlin and Anna Feuerbach, their Nos. 3 and 4 runners much of last fall, hindered Clear Lake's chances to qualify for the state meet.

"My teammates wrote notes to me that really kept me going and got me excited for this year," McLaughlin said. "I think I've gotten a lot better."

McLaughlin stated she is much more healthy and Havens mentioned the best of Feuerbach is yet to come. Everyone for the Lions knows they have a fighting chance to make it to Lakeside.

Again, barring health.

"Even though I knew me and Reese, I balled in tears," Doughan said. "I would've traded my individual ticket for a team ticket. What is important is the end of the season."

Alexis Hauge and Jadyn Heesch, two other varsity lineup runners, return as well. Clear Lake has two sophomores out for the sport for the first time in Lydia Brattrud and Rebekah Steinborn.

Freshman Lauren Englin, who ran cross country in seventh grade and finished 18th at the Washburn Classic, could also see time in the varsity lineup.

"They're ready to go, they want that (state berth) really bad," Havens said.

Tolentino sees the Lions program heading in the right direction. As more runners come out, and the middle school program remains competitive, he doesn't anticipate a drop off.

For now, the focus is on getting both Clear Lake teams to the state meet. It will be in 3A this year, one of the smallest 3A schools in the state.

"If we can get to state again, it'll show Iowa that Clear Lake still has it made," Tolentino said.

The Lions were 3A last year prior to the official BEDs numbers being released, but ended up being in 2A. Still, Havens knows the talent at his disposal and what his group can do.

Whether they're in 3A or 2A, it doesn't matter to him.

"When you get to the 10-through-15 range (in 3A), I think the teams kind of even out," Havens said. "We're hoping to be in that top-five. It doesn't change our process. We'll still have the goal of getting to Fort Dodge."