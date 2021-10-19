Lions, Knights are best bets to get both teams to state

All the mileage, all the hill workouts and all the 5,000-meter races come down to Wednesday and Thursday night.

Over the next two days, runners from all classifications will toe the line at various sites around Iowa for state qualifying cross country meets that will have the starting gun firing off at 4 p.m.

Class 4A and 3A will run on Wednesday, while 2A and 1A run on Thursday.

4A, 3A and 2A will send the top-three teams plus top-15 individuals to Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge next week. Class 1A automatically qualifies the top-two teams and top-10 individuals.

A primer on the five sites featuring area teams.

Class 4A at Marshalltown

Mason City returns to the course at Marshalltown Community College in hopes of getting if not the team as a whole, senior Breyden Christensen to the state meet.

The Mohawks' top runner is coming off an all-conference performance at the CIML-Iowa meet last week. His head coach, Tyler Ketelsen, can't remember a day where Christensen had a bad race at this course.

"He's pretty familiar with it," Ketelsen said. "It is a course he's performed steady on."

There are four individuals inside the 4A boys top-30 rankings. Note: New individual rankings will be posted before press time. That gives Ketelsen some confidence heading into Wednesday afternoon.

"He's now on pace for an individual qualifying spot," he said. "He'll have a very legitimate shot to make it."

There are four teams ranked in the new Iowa Association of Track Coaches (IATC) team rankings released on Tuesday. Johnston (fifth), Waukee Northwest (ninth), Urbandale (14th) and Southeast Polk (19th).

Ketelsen is hopeful Mason City can hang with the J-Hawks or Rams for that third spot.

"One of the things I've been telling the kids is if it all comes together and every single one of our runners has a great performance, you never know what can happen," he said.

The Mohawks do not have a senior in their girls lineup. Ketelsen thinks freshman Janae Hansen and sophomore Audra Mullholland will be "in the mix" for an individual spot.

Class 3A at Decorah

If Ryan Rahmiller wants his preseason prediction of sending the Charles City's boys team to the state meet for the first time in a handful of years to come true, it'll have to navigate a stacked field.

Two top-10 teams in the new IATC team rankings plus the host No. 13 Decorah make for a difficult path toward a top-three finish for the No. 20 Comets. They fell to the Vikings in a Saturday meet by 10 points earlier this season and the difference at last week's Northeast Iowa Conference meet was 31.

"We were expecting it to be a loaded field and this is a pretty good one," Rahmiller said.

Health is key for Charles City currently. It has been hit by the changing of the weather causing some to be under the weather. Still, Rahmiller is hopeful for everyone to be 100 percent by Wednesday.

The Comets have had a consistent top-three in senior Jacob Vais and freshmen Nick Williams and Xander Graeser. What they get from their Nos. 4 and 5 runners, which has been a rotation of four different runners, will be key.

"With the way we're set up, we feel like we can be right there," Rahmiller said.

For the girls, senior Lydia Staudt is aiming for her second career individual state berth. She was an all-conference runner along with her younger sister, Lauren.

Class 2A at Southeast Valley

Clear Lake has had a banner year with a boys North Central Conference championship plus multiple wins for both the boys and girls. It is in a position to send both teams to state.

The No. 7 Lions will be tested on the boys side with fifth-ranked GCGR and sixth-ranked Des Moines Christian. No other team in the field is in the 2A top-20 rankings.

"I still think the boys are under ranked," Clear Lake head coach Tyler Havens said. "We just keep beating teams."

Pack running has been what has carried the torch for the Lions. They have a top-three of Jack Crane, Joe Faber and Leo Tolentino that can finish in any order plus Vladimir Starrett, Christopher Molander and Jaden Wright have had flashes this season.

Havens already is brimming with confidence about sending the boys to state. He wants to see how they'll compete against a pair of 2A's best.

"We're going to try and win that race," he said. "Not be too worried about qualifying for state."

Sending the Clear Lake's girls team to state will be tougher task. There are four teams ranked between 12th and 16th for three spots. The Lions are at No. 13 and posses the conference champ in Addison Doughan plus fellow freshman standout Reese Brownlee.

What it will come down to is the health of the Lions depth.

No. 3 runner Emily McLaughlin missed the conference meet with an injury. Anna Feuerbach is slowly returning back to form as their No. 4 runner. Havens said it is "realistic" that McLaughlin will run at Southeast Valley.

"It does kind of sting a little bit, but you can't control that," Havens said. "I think we can win the race, I think we can finish fourth. We just got to compete."

Class 2A at Dike-New Hartford

There's intrigue in the boys team race and the girls individual race at the site that features four area teams.

No. 19 Forest City is one of five teams ranked 11th or lower vying for three spots. The Top of Iowa Conference champs have turned another gear as of late, winning its last two meets.

"It is going to come down to the day," Indians head coach Kamille Goepel said. "It comes down to who wants to be there the most."

Despite coming away with a handful of wins, Forest City's top runner Joey Hovinga has held firm at nine in the individual rankings. He will get a test from Jesup's Nolan Evans.

The Indians have seen their pack grow as one. Carson Strukel has been consistently their second runner while Parker Sharp, Ethan Johnson, Dan Hovinga and Alex Mata ran within 48 seconds of each other at the conference meet.

"I talked about our three-through-five need to be in that mid-18s," Goepel said. "If they want a chance, they're going to have to really step up."

Osage junior Katelyn Johnston will get some competition on Thursday with four Denver runners and a pair from Jesup ranked in the 2A girls top-12. Johnston and Forest City's Lili Nelson are the favorites to qualify as individuals.

Denver and Jesup are ranked second and sixth in the latest team rankings. The third spot could be 15th-ranked Roland Story's to lose, but Garner-Hayfield-Ventura is a sneaky bunch with no seniors and three consistent runners in the top-15.

Class 1A at Newman Catholic

All of the area 1A teams will be at Newman Catholic High School and run the same course as the first meet of the season way back in August.

St. Ansgar's Riley Witt has yet to lose this season and will to make another trek to Fort Dodge. Central Springs' Bryce McDonough is the biggest challenger.

The Panthers leapfrogged Newman Catholic in the team rankings after finishing ahead of them at the conference meet. They are the only two ranked teams in the field.

"They're a little motivated," Knights head coach Mike Schutt said. "It will be a great race between the two of us."

Sumner-Fredericksburg, ranked sixth, will be 10th-ranked Newman Catholic's biggest competition for a title. The latter is coming off its fifth straight conference title last week.

"We're very even with Sumner," Schutt said. "They want to win."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

