Lions boys, girls enter IATC rankings; Eagles still No. 1 in Class A

Clear Lake's cross country program has won its first two meets on the boys side plus a victory and a runner-up for the girls.

Its reward is becoming a new ranked team in the latest Iowa Association of Track Coaches (IATC) team rankings released on Tuesday.

The Lions have their girls ranked 16th out of 20 Class 2A teams, while the boys are 20th. The new spots come after they each triumphed at the Newman Catholic Invitational on Aug. 31, then followed that up with a first place (boys) and second place (girls) showing at the R.S. Invite in Belmond the following week.

Clear Lake hosts a meet on Thursday at Veterans Memorial Golf Course. Its biggest competition on the girls side will be 4A No. 4 Ames, while the standard North Iowa teams will also be there.

There was very little movement from the Week 2 to the Week 3 rankings for the remainder of area schools.

Charles City's boys, fresh off a top-10 finish at the All-American Invite, moved up one spot to No. 15 in 3A.

In 1A boys, Newman Catholic dropped three spots from eighth to 11th while Central Springs slid two spots from 14th to 16th. In 1A girls, the Knights remained in the top-10, but fell from sixth to eighth.

