Lake Mills boys XC has two horses at the top, plenty of depth to score low

When Beth Van Roekel took the job as Lake Mills' cross country coach, she knew she had two things on the boys side.

A surefire No. 1 runner and potentially a No. 2 runner.

What she didn't have was depth. That part had to be acquired through recruiting at the high school and in the middle school ranks.

"We have a No. 1 out there, that's a lot less people we have to score," Van Roekel said. "We're working a little more on speed. We have a chance to be a competitive team. It has paid off."

The Bulldogs not only have solidified the front, but the other three in their scoring five have become more consistent in roles and has turned them into a unit to watch as October approaches.

At Monday's Garner Invite, Lake Mills was second in the team race behind the host Cardinals with 63 points. After the first four meets of finishing with over 120 points, it has gone under 75 the last two.

Which has resulted in back-to-back runner-up finishes.

The Bulldogs top-runner Justin Rygh admitted team success was not a high point under the previous coaching staff. It has been a complete 180 under Van Roekel and her volunteer assistant.

Lake Mills finished last amongst the qualifying teams at last year's Top of Iowa Conference meet. Over the last two meets, it has edged out Newman Catholic and Osage, two top-five teams last season.

"Just putting the team first," Rygh said. "The overall workouts improving and the attitudes of all of her athletes. Just having that to push them has helped our whole team, knocking down PR's and knocking down our next obstacle."

Rygh has eclipsed the levels of his older brother – Carson – time wise. When he ran 16 minutes, 22 seconds last week at the Panthers Invite held at Pioneer Town and Country Club, it was better than Carson's personal best.

That course is a site for a Class 1A state qualifier and Lake Mills could be a team in the field.

"It has been a big goal of mine to get up where he was during his high school years," Rygh said. "It feels like I am finally one of the Rygh boys."

After a 13th place showing at the conference meet at NIACC as a sophomore, Rygh couldn't maintain his momentum the following week at Newman in the state qualifier.

The time was four seconds slower and he was 16 seconds off from the 10th and final individual spot.

"His work ethic is just insane when it comes to running," Van Roekel said. "He put all that work in and now look what is happening. He's in a good place."

Rygh spent his summer maintaining 40-mile weeks, increasing it a bit as the summer went along, then going back down when his schedule got hectic with responsibilities as a construction worker and helping out on the family farm.

Even in the decline, he felt he was in prime shape for the fall.

"The summer workouts set up a good base," Rygh said. "I just did my best to keep logging miles."

What has helped Lake Mills is the move-in of freshman Knute Rogne, the son of Lake Mills' new superintendent. He was a standout in middle school and it has translated to high school.

Rogne has been a consistent face in the top-10 for the Bulldogs. His best time with a handful of meets to go is 17:37.55.

"That was a huge blessing," Van Roekel said.

"He's matched by PR from last season, so he's shown a lot of really good improvement," Rygh added.

The Bulldogs have filled out the rest of the lineup with underclassmen. They don't have a single senior in their varsity lineup.

It has made their feeling of chasing a top-five finish at the conference meet attainable.

"I love the team aspect and it is pushing everybody," Van Roekel said. "A top-three would be amazing. How we've improved and grown and the new kids we've had come in, I wasn't expecting to be so competitive. We got to look at it one day at a time."

Mason City girls win team title at Algona

Despite not having No. 2 runner Janae Hansen, the Riverhawks were able to nab their most impressive team win yet at the Algona Invite that featured five ranked teams in the other three classifications on Monday.

Behind Audra Mulholland resetting the record books with a time of 19 minutes, 38 seconds to finish in second, Mason City clipped 3A No. 8 Spencer and No. 12 Clear Lake by seven points to claim first place.

Mulholland became the first Mason City girls runner to run under 20 minutes in 5,000 meters. Savannah Davis finished 12th to be its No. 2 runner in 21:19 while Elise Dykstra, Olivia Schissel and Claudia Sewell all finished in the top-25.

Clear Lake and Spencer each scored 80 points, but the Tigers earned the tiebreaker with their sixth runner finishing 16 seconds and four places ahead of the Lions No. 6 runner.

Addison Doughan won the individual title in 19:06, a new season-best for the sophomore. Forest City was sixth in the team race with 174 points, fueled by Lili Nelson's eighth place finish in 20:46.

Charles City was 10th with 237 points. Its highest finisher was Harper McInroy placing 21st.

On the boys side, all four area teams finished in the top-10 in the team race. Clear Lake was third with 122 points, Charles City fifth with 143, Forest City seventh with 161 and Mason City ninth with 197.

The highest area finisher was Riverhawks senior Jess Cornick, placing sixth in 17:26 as their top runner without the services of Brandt Haakenstad. Lions senior Jack Crane was eighth in 17:36 as the other top-10 runner in the area.

Charles City had two in the top-15 in Nick Williams (11th) and Xander Graeser (13th) separated by seven seconds. Forest City's top runner was Parker Sharp, crossing the finish line in 24th place.