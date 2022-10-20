Lake Mills boys triumphs over Newman Catholic by one point, heads to state as team

Justin Rygh and Knute Rogne shared an embrace near the finish line. Beth Van Roekel admitted she cried after seeing the team results and she never cries.

A program that does not have a single senior in its seven-man varsity lineup just made a little school history on Thursday afternoon.

The 17th-ranked Lake Mills boys cross country team edged out perennial North Iowa power Newman Catholic 69-70 to claim the second and final team state berth for next Friday's meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

"It is insane," Van Roekel, in her first year leading the program, said. "We knew at the start we had a chance. The fact that we pulled it off, I'm so proud of them. The fact that these guys ran so hard today, they did their job."

Rygh flashed a big smile when his eyes saw the results. By the slimmest of margins, the Bulldogs are making the trek to the biggest meet any of them will ever race in as a prep.

And Rygh, the catalyst and front-runner of this team from start to finish, soaked it all in.

"I knew we could do it, I didn't think it would (be) that close," Rygh said. "Once the team started to really show (up), that's when we knew we could go."

The Knights had their top-two runners in Ryan Kelly and Joey Ringo finish ahead of the Bulldogs top-two in Rygh and Rogne. Kade Van Roekel and Stephen Brandenburg, Lake Mills' Nos. 3 and 5 runners respectively, finished ahead of Newman's third and fifth.

Brandenburg wasn't initially going to run cross country, but due to an injury, he opted against playing football. It turned out to be a state-qualifying decision.

"He was huge for us and we didn't expect that," Coach Van Roekel said.

When the Bulldogs ran at the Central Springs home meet at Pioneer Town and Country Club, the same site as the Class 1A state qualifier, they felt it was a turning point.

That regular season meet featured nearly everybody running a new personal record.

"That was our turning point," Rygh said. "It gave us a whole new sense of confidence."

The race itself was a thriller.

From the start until around the two-mile mark, it was a front four pack of Rygh, Kelly, Aaron Lursen of St. Edmond and North Iowa's Gavin Grunhovd. They were at each other's side for a long portion of the race.

A slippage caused Rygh to lose a bit of momentum, but he carried on. Coming around the second to last turn, he took the lead.

"When I made my move, I tried to make it soon enough to pull ahead with hopes of them thinking they could not make it," Rygh said.

Kelly had other ideas.

Down the homestretch, Newman's senior grabbed hold of the lead and triumphed in a new season-best time of 16 minutes, 23.27 seconds. Rygh finished runner-up in 16:24.60.

It was the first win of Kelly's season in just his fourth meet after battling a stress fracture in his hip.

"More importantly, that showed myself what I am capable of," Kelly said. "It feels amazing."

Ringo placed fifth in 17:19.21 and also will head to Fort Dodge as an individual. Both of them have known each other since preschool, have hung out together and now embark on their final meet when they'll be in the same starting block.

That, Kelly mentioned, will be a special moment.

"Just spending Saturday's together, running a little bit," he said. "Me and Joey are really close and I'm so proud of him."

Rogne was two seconds back of Ringo in placing sixth in 17:21.31 and Coach Van Roekel deemed that the turning point in the Bulldogs runner-up team finish.

It has been the closest margin Rogne has been with Ringo all year.

"For them to come out and run how they did, I'm so excited," Coach Van Roekel said.

Central Springs' Claire Rye finished ninth in the girls race to be the only area girls runner in 1A to qualify for the state meet next week. The sophomore was overcome with emotions afterwards.

She had a huge support system crowding her at the finish line.

"It is unbelievable," Rye said. "I knew I had crossed it in ninth place and I couldn't believe it. My best friends were hugging me. It felt like Christmas morning."

Rye felt a lot of pressure coming into the race. She stated she was "dreading" running on Thursday. What changed?

The atmosphere.

"Everyone was so happy to be here," Rye said. "If these guys are happy for themselves, I can be happy for myself."

Rye stayed in a pack of three that were seventh-through-10th for the entirety of the race. Her strategy was changed, but her form and stamina kept her within reaching distance of the top-10.

She went to state last year as a spectator. Now, she'll be immersed in the environment.

"I love going with the flow and it is going to be fun time," Rye said.