MASON CITY — Lake Mills cross country coach Beth Van Roekel said she was even nervous on Tuesday when her Bulldog boys were locked in a tight race for the team title at the Newman Catholic Invitational at NIACC.

In the end, Lake Mills edged Forest City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57-60-74 to win. It is believed to be one of the first titles in school history.

Lake Mills is ranked third in Class 1A by the Iowa Track Coaches Association after reaching state last season and returning its top five runners.

Van Roekel is hoping the win on Tuesday is just the first of many this fall.

"I keep telling the boys we have to prove (the ranking)," Van Roekel said. "It's an honor, it's awesome, I love it and we are excited about it. ... To come out and beat (Forest City and G-H-V) is super fun."

In the first meet, things could have been better for Lake Mills.

A few Bulldogs have been dealing with shin splints after running inside last week due to the heat. Another one was battling illness too.

Even Justin Rygh, the third-ranked runner in 1A, admitted it was not his best run. The senior finished with a time of 17 minutes, 47.99 seconds, second to North Iowa's Gavin Grunhovd (17:28.96).

"I feel like it's not my best, but it's only up from here," Rygh said. "That's a great first meet but we feel like we can improve."

Kade Van Roekel finished in fifth with a new personal record at 18:01.67. Knute Rogne was right behind at 18:05.76.

Hayden Thomson (16th, 19:11.73) and Caleb Skogen (28th, 20:20.85) rounded out the top five for Lake Mills.

G-H-V's Zach Flatebo finished third at 17:53.83 and Forest City's Silas Gann (17:59.21) rounded out the top five. Adam Henrich was Newman's top finisher in 12th (18:52.68).

In a meet with a lot of great teams, Beth was just happy to see the Bulldogs get a win before the season really kicks into gear.

"It's a huge meet, so it's nice for us to come out here and run hard," she said. "They have worked hard in the summer. They want to have goals and reach those. So they put in a lot of effort in the summer. To see it come about is super exciting."

It's difficult to talk about Lake Mills and not bring up the possibility of a state championship. That even goes for Rygh, who finished seventh in the state meet last season and has a chance to shoot higher up the podium.

Rygh said those expectations have started to weigh a little bit, but he knows that he can reach the top.

"I definitely feel the pressure. Absolutely," he said. "I am excited for the rest of the season. I know that I belong up there with the rest. Just let the season get going and that's when I'll start dropping times."

Rygh was quick to turn the attention back to his team. Hopefully, Beth said, the whole team can be crowned state champions in October.

For now, though, Rygh said they have focused on team chemistry. They tried to meet as a group twice a week in the summer to run together.

"It's great to see the guys come out here and compete and work hard and just show what they can do," Rygh said. "We have been working hard this summer on staying together, running together, holding each other up and keeping each other accountable."

This summer was a key turning point, according to Beth. She noticed a lot of work from the team to get in shape for a title-contending season.

"I think going to state last year really opened their eyes to our potential," she said. "We didn't lose anyone in our top five. They came out and worked really hard on their own.

"Now it is showing off and they are going to reap the benefits."

With all the late-season aspirations looming, the sole focus of Lake Mills is on improving to get to that point.

Beth said the main focus has been on staying humble throughout the offseason and now into the meets.

"We have to work hard because it is going to be a battle," she said. "Everyone is going to keep getting better, so we have to keep getting better too. We will have to really focus on practices and they have to do the little things when they are on their own. They have to stay focused, put the effort in and take it one meet at a time."

On the girls side, Osage's Scarlett Byrnes — the 21st-ranked runner in 2A — won the individual title in a runaway at 20:21.56. North Butler's Addison Voelker was second, more than 30 seconds behind.

Forest City took the team title with a score of 65. Zoey Holmes finished in seventh (22:12.20) and Carmen Sharp was eighth (22:15.50) to lead the Indians.