Kelly returns to XC course for Newman Catholic boys off stress fracture in hip

When Ryan Kelly ran at Newman Catholic's home meet on Aug. 30, he recorded a runner-up finish in 18 minutes, 3.17 seconds. That was the last time he ran in over a month.

After running, he stated the hip injury that was nagging him over the summer and early in the boys cross country season flared up during the 5,000-meter course behind Newman's High School.

"It is kind of feeling back to where it was," Kelly said 46 days ago. "I tried to fight through it."

The Knights took a two-week break from competition, which allowed Kelly to get a clearer picture on his injury. Turns out, it was a stress fracture.

In a matter of moments, the possibility of not running his senior year were high.

That led to some difficult moments.

"Not being a part of the season, just being on the sidelines has been the hardest part," Kelly said.

Those moments aren't so troublesome anymore.

Kelly looked like his old self on Thursday night at the Top of Iowa Conference meet held at North Iowa Area Community College and recorded a third place finish in 17:01 for a new season personal best.

It was just the second meet the Knights top runner had raced since Aug. 30 and the first time he went hard for the win.

"I'm proud of what Ryan did," teammate Joey Ringo said. "If you come back from injury in any sport, it usually takes time to come back. He's already there. I don't even know how to describe that."

Kelly stated the hip felt "really good" after blazing through the open field course at the junior college in Mason City. He led briefly at the first mile in a pack of four.

He was neck-and-neck with eventual conference champion Justin Rygh of Lake Mills at the two-mile mark, then going around the soccer field for the second team, Kelly started to trail off.

Still, he closed well down the stretch and was two seconds off of being under 17 minutes.

"It is pretty amazing to be able to come back and do that," Newman head coach Mike Schutt said.

There were days where Kelly wanted to run competitively, but he knew any more added pain to the hip would likely end his season. So once the stress fracture was revealed, he and his doctor laid out an action plan.

Kelly swam everyday to build some muscle back in his hip. He was eventually cleared to start biking then started running.

"This is my third week back," Kelly said.

The mental toll that it took on Kelly to maintain the rehab and not lose sight on October was difficult.

"A little but of frustration with it being my last season," he said.

Ringo was running around the track one morning when Kelly joined. It didn't take long for Ringo to realize what was about to transpire over the final three weeks of the season.

Kelly was back and ready to show he hadn't lost his touch. He ran at the Forest City Invite on Monday, three days before the TIC meet, and only went at a six-minute mile pace.

"He was moving really well, he was flying," Ringo said. "Everything felt really good to him. He's worked so hard his entire high school career. The way he is running, it is crazy."

The main purpose of Kelly running with Rygh and others at the front was to see how much of a gap he needs to make up for the Class 1A state qualifier in Manly next week.

He showed the gap isn't a substantial amount.

"Just see where I stacked up with those guys and see if the injury has brought me back," Kelly said. "A big part of that is not racing. When you run 10 races in a season, you get more used to the feeling when you're hurt and being able to push through.

"Missing all those races has not allowed me to have that feeling of pain and stuff."

Perhaps more importantly for Newman to have Kelly back is how it affects the team race. It edged Lake Mills by nine points and those two will battle it out next week for state bids.

"The other six guys on the team need him to (make a statement)," Schutt said.

Kelly wants to get back to state, make a statement and prove he remains an elite runner in North Iowa.

He doesn't plan on wasting his potential last two races of his prep career.

"With so little time left in the season, it is really hard to make up what you lost," Kelly said. "I have to take what I have and get the full potential out of it."