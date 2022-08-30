Johnston, Nelson garner top-five finishes in first meet of season

So long as Osage starts its year off at the Newman Invitational, Katelyn Johnston is appreciative. For an opening meet of the year, she can't think of a better one with top notch competition.

Amongst the finishing top-10 on Tuesday afternoon, over 50 percent ran at the state meet last fall.

"There was quite a few good girls here," Johnston said. "This meet always has good competition."

The Green Devils senior, in her quest to make a little school history, kicked off her final prep season with a runner-up finish in 20 minutes, 4.76 seconds to finish as the highest area individual.

She was neck-and-neck with Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR upstart freshman Nakia Ollivierre for most of the race. They were side-by-side approaching the second time around the looped course behind Newman Catholic High School.

By the time the duo approached the finish line, Ollivierre widened the gap and won by almost 14 seconds.

"It was a little different than last year," Johnston said. "I definitely wanted to break 20 (minutes). It gives me a good starting point to work from."

Clear Lake sophomore Addison Doughan placed third in 20:36.33 and Emily McLaughlin was seventh in 22:22.69. The Lions, newly ranked No. 14 in the latest Class 3A team rankings by the IATC, were without Reese Brownlee and Anna Feuerbach to the low-five.

The Cadets, with four in the top-nine, won the team title over Clear Lake 42-52. North Iowa edged out Forest City by one point for third and Osage clipped the host Knights by five for fifth.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (148), Central Springs (164), Lake Mills (238), West Hancock (267) and St. Ansgar (269) rounded out the 11-team field.

Forest City's distance standout Lili Nelson finished in fifth in 21:48.25. She had a little battle with IF-A/AGWSR's Teah Miller for fourth.

"I came into this meet get back my competitive edge back on," Nelson said. "I hit my goal. I held off the first mile to get some girls on front of me. I finished good."

Indians first-year head coach DJ Wolfram was pleased with how his top girls runner, a threat for another state meet appearance, handled her opening race.

"There's a ton of races that she's going to have people to race," Wolfram said. "We're trying to prepare for the district meet, the state meet where she'll have other really talented girls with her."

Nelson's top goal is to get all-state honors (top-15) in two months. She was in that conversation at the mile-mark last fall, but sputtered down the totem pole and placed 46th.

She has never medaled at state cross country.

"Trusting the process when it comes to training, getting the miles in and speed work," Nelson said.

Osage has roughly 20 girls out for the sport this year. Coach Katie Mostek's squad fielded a full varsity and junior varsity lineup and has a running mate for Johnston.

Freshman Scarlett Byrnes placed sixth in her varsity debut with a time of 22:05.85. She was one of the top middle school runners in the state her seventh and eighth grade years.

"She'll be really good for us," Johnston said. "She has a lot of potential."

Could Osage vie for a team trip to state?

Johnston wouldn't go that far yet, but does believe the Green Devils will be darkhorse for a Top of Iowa Conference title.

"We're a lot deeper this year," she said. "It makes our team a lot more fun. I know we can be good. It is good to have the numbers again."