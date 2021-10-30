Johnston, Doughan garner top-5 finishes, first career state medals in 2A

FORT DODGE – What a difference a year makes.

Osage junior Katelyn Johnston went from a top-30 finish as a sophomore at the Iowa State Cross Country Championships to a medalist in the 3,000-meter run at the state track and field meet.

Now, she leaves Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge as one of the elite runners in Class 2A.

Johnston navigated her way around the half-flat, half-hilly 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 51.04 seconds on Saturday to snare a third place finish that nabbed her first career state medal. That time also puts her in the top-10 all-time in the classification.

“It feels really good, I’m really excited,” Johnston said. “I figured out where my strengths are and I did that this time.”

Clear Lake freshman Addison Doughan was behind Johnston to place fourth, setting a new lifetime best and breaking her own school record with a time of 19:04.88. She exceeded her final rank of barely inside the top-10 by five spots.

It is also her first career medal.

“I felt sick the whole race, I just pushed through,” Doughan said. “Nervousness doesn’t help at the beginning. I feel good. It is a really big meet.”

The years of the two North Iowa runners are mirrored in some way.

Johnston felt that turning point of her season was at Luther College in September. She medaled and ran at the time, a new personal best. It was her first meet this season in which she broke the 19-minute barrier.

From that point on, she never looked back en route to a Top of Iowa Conference title and a 2A state qualifying win. In every single race over the last half of the season, she never ran a time above 19 minutes again.

“I saw how good I competed against those girls,” Johnston said. “I realized I could have a pretty good season. Just knowing that I can do it and after I did it once, I wanted to do it again.”

Green Devils head coach Katie Mostek felt an increased offseason, combined with her track season in the spring, helped her clear cut No. 1 runner develop into an all-state performer.

“She’s put in so much time in the offseason, talking with other runners who have been successful,” Mostek said. “That makes a runner. I only get so much time with them, so I give her all the credit for that. She put in a lot of mark.”

Doughan in every meet this season was the Lions top runner. She reeled in top-10 or top-5 finishes for the majority of the season. She didn’t get a win until the North Central Conference meet then followed it up with a win at the 2A state qualifier at Southeast Valley.

Tyler Havens felt Doughan was always going to be a top-5 finisher at the state meet.

“That was a phenomenal race,” Havens said. “She was patient, she’s not afraid of these championship races. We made a plan earlier this week how we wanted to attack this race.”

Johnston got out near the front of the pack with Ellie Rathe of Union La Porte City at the mile mark. Rathe had beat her in the only time they went head-to-head. It was a runner Johnston targeted as someone she could beat.

By the two-mile mark, she was in a neck-and-neck race with Sibley’s Madison Brouwer.

“I saw this different side of her that was like ‘I can do this,’” Matzek said. “I’m pretty happy about it.”

Doughan was five seconds behind Denver’s Reeve Ristau. Over the last 1.1 miles, the gap was closing. On the final straightaway nearing the finish line, Doughan passed Ristau and held her off.

“All my family and friends supporting me and telling me to push,” Doughan said. “The state meet is where you give it all at the end of the season. I always like running to get PR’s, I want to improve in every meet.”

It was the race strategy Havens wanted Doughan to follow and she did.

“I didn’t care what her first-mile time was,” Havens said. “I just wanted her to compete.”

Three other 2A individual runners placed inside the top-65.

Clear Lake’s Reese Brownlee passed a total of 26 runners in the last 1.1 miles to place 23rd in 20:19.84 while Forest City’s Lili Nelson placed 46th in 20:48.20. Nelson went out in 6:03 and was in 15th place after the first mile, but couldn’t hold that pace.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura sophomore Katelyn Knoll ran 21:11.23 to place 65th.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

