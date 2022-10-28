Johnston closes XC career with runner-up finish in 2A

FORT DODGE – When Katelyn Johnston finished in third place at last year's state cross country meet, she wasn't feeling too well afterwards.

Prototypical of a lot of finishers at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, she puked.

"I didn't eat quite as much," the Osage senior said.

No puking transpired on Friday, but another milestone checked off.

Johnston took the early lead, created a separation from a front-pack of three and claimed a runner-up finish in the Class 2A state meet in a blitzing time of 19 minutes, 1.70 seconds.

In four trips, her finishes went from 42nd as a freshman all the way to second in her final meet of her career.

"I knew it was my last one and I just wanted to give it everything I had," Johnston said.

Her time in her state meet debut hovered around 21 minutes. Now, she barely clipped 19 minutes in her second fastest time around the 5,000-meter course in Fort Dodge.

A career that ended up on the deck once again.

"She's put in more work than anyone I've ever met," Green Devils head coach Katie Mostek said. "I'm just really proud of her. She is never about herself."

Johnston was blunt in a sell-assessment of herself when she was younger. Her form wasn't strong and neither was her speed.

Sprinting was a challenge, especially down the home stretch of a race.

Once she had her first high school track season, that element got better.

"Even though I'm not a great sprinter now, I've improved," Johnston said.

Even after having her sophomore track campaign wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her speed never wavered.

"We've had great runners in the past and she is right up there," Mostek said.

In many races this year, it was evident that Johnston was going to get out front and lead early then eventually cruise to a wire-to-wire victory. Once upon a time, that wasn't always the case.

Until the Johnson-Olson All-American race held at Luther College on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.

It was there that Johnston placed fourth in 19:06, beating runners from the likes of 4A programs Dubuque Hempstead and Iowa City High.

"It was like something switched in her," Mostek said. "She always knew she was good, she didn't know she was great."

From that meet on, it was apparent that Johnston was going to be a fixture in the front. She was the Top of Iowa Conference champion, won the 2A state qualifier and was third at state.

And that momentum continued this fall.

"You can see the improvement, which is exciting," Johnston said. "I'm excited with how far I have came. I can always look back and think how I was doing my freshman year. In that way, I'm a pretty good role model for some of the younger girls."

It was expected that Mid-Prairie star Danielle Hostetler was going to win her third straight individual title, but had Johnston closed the gap?

A little bit.

It was a 24-second gap between the two last year and it decreased to 20 this time. Hostetler eventually took the lead just before the one-mile marker and didn't waver it.

"Danielle passed me a little sooner than I would have liked her to," Johnston said. "

About the only thing that annoyed Johnston was that there was a cart in between her and Hostetler when the former could still see the latter.

"I didn't think it was necessary," Johnston admitted.

"Her goal was to keep it as close as she could," Mostek added.

Still, it closes a cross country career of the only Osage runner to qualify four times at state and medal twice in the top-three and be regarded as one of the best to come through 2A.

That, in of itself, is a proud moment.

"This is emotional for me (because) I've had her since seventh grade," Mostek said. "The improvement has been unbelievable."

Green Devils freshman Scarlett Byrnes debuted in 30th place in just under 20:30. She'll be the expected leader of a young squad next year.

Johnston thinks Byrnes can match or better the her accomplishments.

"She should be shooting to do better than I've done," Johnston said. "I'm excited to see where she can go."

Forest City's Lili Nelson placed 34th in 20:36.95, her highest finish and fastest time in three trips.

Over on the boys side, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Connor Hammitt was clipped for a medal.

After being in the top-15 through the opening two miles, he finished 18th in a new PR at Lakeside of 17:00.62, a 68 second improvement from his first trip last fall.

And 74 places.

"I'm pretty proud of where I am now," Hammitt said.

He went from a surprise qualifier to one of the most consistent top-10 finishers in the area over one year. He took dedication to cross country this time around.

Clearly, it paid off.

"My legs got tired, slowed down a little bit," Hammitt said.

Cardinals head coach Ryan Hinders was quite pleased afterwards. To go along with Hammitt's top-20 finish, they finished ninth with 226 points, bettering their ranking by one.

Everyone in GHV's scoring five was in the top-100.

"He (Connor) has come a long way," Hinders said. "Getting him to believe. I'm just happy. Those are 17 excellent runners ahead of him, you can't be mad at 18th."

Forest City was 15th with 329 points, but the season-long strategy of pack running was executed. There was a 25-second gap between its top runner in Parker Sharp and fifth runner Josiah Welch.

Indians head coach DJ Wolfram couldn't have been prouder.

"We gave it everything we had," he said. "This day is unlike any other race they ran. To have this group accomplish what they accomplished, I'm still proud of them."

Their program, despite losing a handful of seniors, might be even better in the coming years. Their middle school team won the Washburn Classic, the state meet for middle schoolers.

"The tradition started this year, we expect to be here every year," Wolfram said.