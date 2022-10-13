Indians clip Bison for girls team trophy; Johnston claims second straight TIC individual title

Sportsmanship prevailed at North Iowa Area Community College on Thursday night.

As the announcement was unleashed over the microphone for the winner of the Top of Iowa Conference girls team champion, it read North Iowa. Then, there was a brief pause.

A scoring review took place. There was nothing but silence for around 30 seconds.

"I can say that most our girls came into the awards ceremony knowing it was going to be close between (us) and North Iowa," Forest City's No. 1 runner Lili Nelson said.

After the review, it was announced that Forest City was the team champion and it celebrated briefly, but turned its mind to consoling the Bison who were standing near the front in tears.

In the blink of an eye, North Iowa's title was ripped away.

"My heart goes out to North Iowa, they got a great young team and they're going to be fun to watch," Indians head coach DJ Wolfram said. "I don't think I've ever seen that at a championship meet. I got a bunch of great kids.

"It is a testament to who they are as people."

Forest City got two in the top-10 behind a fourth place finish by Nelson and ninth from Emilie Weaver, both recording first team all-conference performances. Sarah Lunning was second team all-conference.

Yet it was Hannah Lunning, who had to be carried onto the trainers table after the race, and Lilly Holtan that ran well enough for Forest City to win the title. Last year, it placed seventh out of nine teams.

Now, the Indians are on top over the likes of Osage, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Newman Catholic amongst others.

"At the beginning of the season, we didn't know what we could do," Nelson said. "Even having this conversation the other week of what we can do to get the championship is an accomplishment itself.

"Everyone ran just absolutely amazing."

Nelson sat out the Lake Mills meet last week due to running at Wartburg. That allowed a but of rest, but she was beaten by North Iowa's Lauren Hillesland and North Union's Jacey Welbig at the Indians home meet.

She stayed in the chase pack of four for much of the race with Hillesland, Welbig and Osage's Scarlett Byrnes. Hillesland started to break away and Nelson stayed with Welbig.

In the final 200 meters, Nelson clipped Welbig.

"I came in the first two miles on the stretches with a lot of wind I was behind some girls," she said. "I'm here for my team and to get a good place. I set myself up for success with the first few miles."

Osage's Katelyn Johnston won her second straight TIC crown with a time under 19 minutes in the 5,000-meter course. She has broken 19 minutes in her two wins after finishing second as a sophomore amongst the East Division.

To no surprise, she led wire-to-wire. Even battling a bit of sickness didn't slow down the TIC girls runner of the year.

"I know it wasn't the best I could have done, but it was a good meet," Johnston said. "I'm excited about how the rest of my team did. It really is just amazing."

Through the first mile, she felt Nashua-Plainfield's Kadence Huck behind her. By the time the two hit the 1.5-mile mark, the gap was expanding.

"I just know where I need to push and emphasize my strengths," Johnston said. "I know I can keep getting faster."

Byrnes finished sixth in her first career conference meet. She has been a fixture in the top-10 for much of this season and although she fell away from the chase pack, she was far from upset.

"I felt like I was in a pretty good spot," Byrnes said. "I felt them getting faster and I couldn't speed up because my body was so numb."

Central Springs' Claire Rye and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Katelyn Knoll each finished in the top-10. St. Ansgar's Lila Powers and Newman's Kenna Hemann placed 11th and 12, respectively.

All four runners snared first team all-conference honors.