Indians best conference foes in season-opening meet

Gone are the days of Forest City's boys cross country program having an elite front of the pack runner. At least, for now.

The Indians plan on using their top-seven varsity guys as a pack this season. First-year head coach DJ Wolfram knows that strategy can work.

"We don't allow ourselves to have roles," he said. "We see ourselves as a unit. Continuing to run as a pack and do this together, that's really what our strength is."

It worked on Tuesday afternoon.

The spread between Forest City's No. 1 runner in Parker Sharp to its No. 5 runner Ethan Johnson was 34 seconds and that was what allowed its point total to be 93, tying it with Newman Catholic for runner-up.

What gave the Indians the push for a second place performance at the Newman Invitational was their sixth runner Jadyn Welch finishing in 28th, more than 10 places clear of the Knights sixth runner.

"Our depth showed up, for sure," Wolfram said. "We got big goals. We opened up some eyes today. We can do this. It is not about where you are in August, it is about where you are in October."

Class 3A No. 15 Clear Lake won its second meet of the season with xx points, paced by top-10 performances from Leo Tolentino (sixth in 18 minutes, 25.24 seconds), Jack Crane (seventh in 18:40) and Jaden Wright (10th in 19:02).

The Lions spread, usually tight, was just over 90 seconds. Still, they had more than enough juice to coast to the team title with 45 points. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura placed fourth with 109 and Lake Mills was fifth with 133 points.

Osage placed sixth with 168 points and Central Springs was eighth at 201.

Carson Strukel, more times than not was Forest City’s second best runner last fall, finished seventh and didn’t factor into the team scoring. Wolfram believes he'll come around sooner, rather than later.

As for the rest of the Indians, they took a substantial growth.

Senior Parker Sharp and freshman Ethan Bertram were sub-19:45 and finished right near each other. Josiah Welch and Silas Gann – another senior/freshman combo – broke 20 minutes.

"I truly think we can have different guys, at some point, be our top guy," Wolfram said. "

Northwood-Kensett senior Treycen Rollene won the boys race in 17:39.19. It was his first ever cross country meet after playing football the first three years of his prep career.

"I decided to run cross country so I don't dislocate (my shoulder) again," Rollene said. "So, here I am."

Newman Catholic's Ryan Kelly returned to the course after sitting out the season-opener last week and finished second in just over 18 minutes. He was icing his nagging hip injury afterwards.

He admitted it flared up during the second mile.

"It is kind of feeling back to where it was," Kelly said. "I tried to fight through it. My splits were good for the first mile-and-a-half and that's where I kind of fell off."

Given the circumstances, Kelly felt he ran well. Still, he wants to be healthy for October and at his best in the next two months. He plans on listening to his body to determine his best course of action.

"My thoughts right now are back up on mileage, try to recover now before the postseason," Kelly said. "That is going to be the key to my success."

Lake Mills junior Justin Rygh finished fourth in 18:15.24. It is a drastic improvement from last year where he finished inside the top-30 at the same meet and missed out on the same course of qualifying for state.

Rygh upped his summer mileage about 10-to-15 miles per week and feels he's in better shape.

"I feel I ran a pretty strategic race," Rygh said.

Joey Ringo placed eighth for the Knights and GHV's Zach Flatebo finished ninth in sub-19 minutes.