Hovinga holds off chase pack for second straight 2A medal

FORT DODGE – The breathing was getting quicker and as Joey Hovinga crossed the finish line Saturday afternoon, he laid on his back for a couple minutes. He sat up, talked with people that came to watch him and slowly drank a bottle of water.

The Forest City senior didn’t get the place he wanted. He still left with a medal draped around his neck.

Hovinga earned a seventh place finish in 16 minutes, 39.87 seconds to claim his second consecutive Class 2A state medal at the Iowa State Cross Country Championships held at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

“It might not have been my goal finish, but I can’t be upset,” Hovinga said. “I’m pretty proud of that. It is a good finish to my cross country season. I think it was a good race.”

Clear Lake boys, ranked sixth in the final team rankings, placed 12th with 242 points. It had two runners in the top-50, but no one else that pushed for a medal.

In the end, that’s what Lions head coach Tyler Havens felt like was the reason they weren’t a team on contention for a top-3 trophy.

“We’ll be disappointed,” Havens said. “In this meet more than any other, it really hurts to not have that front runner. That showed up some.”

As Hovinga was picking up wins in the middle of the season, he was not seeing his name in the individual rankings move up. He always was either ninth or towards the end of the season, he moved up to seventh.

That didn’t bother him too much.

“It is really hard to compare, but there were some people that I had beaten that were ahead of me,” Hovinga said. “I don’t really rely on rankings to tell me how fast I am.”

His opening mile, he was in third. He was tightly in a pack of three and was alternating between leading the chase pack of the front two Des Moines Christian runners and being in the back. The gap between third and fourth and Hovinga in fifth was beginning to separate by the two-mile mark.

In one of the final couple of up hills, the runners from sixth-through-tenth were catching up to Hovinga.

“I was really working hard, the whole race I got out fast,” Hovinga said. “Exhausted the whole race, I think in a good way though. It was a fairly fast pace, but that’s what I kind of expected. Once the hills started coming, it really drained me.”

Hovinga will aim for more state medals in the spring in his final track season.

“I’m going to really shine,” he said. “I’m going to try and make my training more specific.”

Clear Lake’s Jack Crane followed up his third-place finish at the North Central Conference meet and top-10 finish at the state qualifier with a 46th place finish at Lakeside in 17:42. The junior didn’t run until the Lions home meet in September, but consistently was their first runner across the finish line.

“I’m really happy, couldn’t ask for more,” Crane said. “I came back and it was kind of fire under my chair for me.”

Leo Tolentino was 49th in 17:47. The rest of Clear Lake’s low-five placed inside the top-95. Senior Joe Faber, the lone senior in its scoring, couldn’t fathom that his group made it to the state meet as a team.

He felt the difference was the team as a whole that went from unranked at the start to slowly climbing up into the top-20 and eventually into the top-10.

“I’m kind of glad I went through this and it is quite an experience,” Faber said. “It is pretty crazy. I’m really proud. We grinded it out and here we now.”

With Crane, Tolentino, Jaden Wright, Andrew Mixdorf and Christopher Molander returning, Havens is confident of a 2022 trip. He claims it would be highly disappointing if the Lions don’t make the trek back to Fort Dodge one calendar year from Saturday.

“I think it is big on developing that front runner,” Havens said. “Jack and Leo can develop together. They’ll be a good 1-2 duo.”

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura sophomore Connor Hammitt placed 92nd in 18:18 in his debut at the state meet.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

