Hovinga breaks away from opening pack, cruises to title

Joey Hovinga ran an opening mile Tuesday night in just over five minutes with four other runners.

On a flat course around the campus of Mason City High School, the Forest City senior started to break away and never looked back.

Hovinga made his move to get ahead of Waverly-Shell Rock's Nick Kepford at the two-mile mark and cruised to victory in 16 minutes, 33 seconds at the Mason City Invitational.

"After that first mile and a half, I was getting pretty comfortable," Hovinga said. "My breathing was pretty smooth, so I knew at the two mile, I could use the small downhill to make the break."

Hampton-Dumont-CAL sophomore Lydia Maas won her first meet of the season in 20:20. She was third behind Indians sophomore Lili Nelson and Mason City freshman Audra Mulholland for the opening half of the 5,000-meter race.

Then she turned it on in the second half, pulled ahead of Nelson and didn't relinquish the lead.

"I would say it felt more back to normal in terms of my mentality," Maas said. "The past couple of meets I've been struggling with confidence. I was ready to race."