Hovinga breaks away from opening pack, cruises to title

Joey Hovinga ran an opening mile Tuesday night in just over five minutes with four other runners.
On a flat course around the campus of Mason City High School, the Forest City senior started to break away and never looked back.
Hovinga made his move to get ahead of Waverly-Shell Rock's Nick Kepford at the two-mile mark and cruised to victory in 16 minutes, 33 seconds at the Mason City Invitational.
"After that first mile and a half, I was getting pretty comfortable," Hovinga said. "My breathing was pretty smooth, so I knew at the two mile, I could use the small downhill to make the break."
Hampton-Dumont-CAL sophomore Lydia Maas won her first meet of the season in 20:20. She was third behind Indians sophomore Lili Nelson and Mason City freshman Audra Mulholland for the opening half of the 5,000-meter race.
Then she turned it on in the second half, pulled ahead of Nelson and didn't relinquish the lead.
"I would say it felt more back to normal in terms of my mentality," Maas said. "The past couple of meets I've been struggling with confidence. I was ready to race."
Gilbert breezed towards a girls team title with 21 points as its low-five all placed in the top-10. Class 1A No. 9 Newman Catholic edged out Mason City 74-84 for second place. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (98), Waterloo West (125) and Forest City (128) rounded out the girls field.
Fueled by three in the top-10, Class 3A No. 10 Waverly-Shell Rock won the boys team race with 51 points while the host Mohawks finished second with 65 and Waterloo West was third, totaling up 70 points.
Forest City (110), Class 1A No. 10 Newman Catholic (120), Class 1A No. 13 Central Springs (125) and Hampton-Dumont-CAL (163) completed the boys race.
Hovinga felt the opening mile was a quick pace. As did Central Springs' Bryce McDonough and Mason City's Breyden Christensen, who were in that group of five at the start.
"I could tell it was a pretty fast start, I knew I'd need that to be able to win," Hovinga said.
"I'm starting to realize I can keep up with these guys now," McDonough added. "I feel great."
Hovinga took off. McDonough and Christensen settled in to finish third and fourth, respectively. Christensen set a new season and potential lifetime best time of 17:08 at his home meet.
"It is definitely special," Christensen.
Panthers No. 2 runner Clayton McDonough was the other area top-10 finisher, placing eighth in 17:44.
Mohawks head coach Tyler Ketelsen left very pleased with his pack of runners behind Christensen. Their Nos. 2-through-5 runners were separated by 19 seconds and six places.
"That was their best race collectively," Ketelsen said. "They pushed each other, they're all getting PR's together. We know we're building for the end of the season and these guys took an incredible leap forward."
On the girls side, Mason City had two top-10 finishers in Mulholland (ninth, 21:18) and Olivia Schissel (21:23). Mulholland settled into her race and despite dropping some places after the first mile, maintained a top-10 showing.
"Audra ran her best race real gutsy performance," Ketelsen said. "It was maybe a little quick for her. She found her groove and to her credit, she stuck right there with it."
Newman Catholic's Maggie McBride was seventh in 21:08.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.