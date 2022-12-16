High School Cross Country: Osage's Johnston taking talents to Omaha

OSAGE – Katelyn Johnston grew up in an area where volleyball is the thing to participate in.

North Iowa continues to be a hotbed for club and high school volleyball programs, producing some of the best players in the state.

But when Johnston was in seventh grade she decided to buck that trend and go in a different direction. Turns out that choice directed Johnston to a final destination she is quite pleased with.

Monday, in front of friends and family, the Osage standout track and field/cross country athlete signed her National Letter of Intent to run at the University of Omaha in Nebraska.

“I didn’t want to do volleyball,” Johnston said with a laugh. “I just wanted to try something new. So our cross country coach, Katie (Katie Mostek) put together these summer workouts, and I went to them all.

“I got to run with the older girls … got to meet them, know them, so that connected me to running because I had a great experience.”

A little natural talent didn’t hurt, either, although the ultra-competitive Johnston calls the start of her career a mixed bag.

“I didn’t run well,” Johnston recalls of her seventh-grade season. “I mean I was competitive in the seventh grade, but in the eighth grade I was a lot more competitive and I began to win events and that got me going.”

Despite her success in middle school, Johnston recalls her first high school meet didn’t go to plan, either. After running several 5Ks in the summer, Johnston stood in the starting box in Mason City the fall of her freshmen year terrified.

“All the older girls were trying to keep me calm, but I was freaking out because I was so scared,” Johnston said with a smile. “It didn’t go that well. I mean I medaled, barely, but my time was like 24ish, which was nowhere near where I had been running in the summer, which was in the 22s.”

Once the nerves were gone, Johnston said, she flipped a switch and kept on improving. By the end of her freshmen season she was running in the low 21s and qualified for her first state cross country meet. She went on to finish 42nd.

The wins and medals have continued to pile up.

After COVID cancelled the 2019 state track meet, Johnston has finished eighth and then third in the Class 2A 3,000, and was seventh last year in the 1,500.

On the cross country course, she’s went from 42nd to 27th, to third and this past fall second.

"She's put in more work than anyone I've ever met," Mostek said in an earlier Globe article. "I'm just really proud of her. She is never about herself."

When it came down to picking a college to further her athletic career, Johnston cast a wide net.

“I looked a lot of colleges, colleges of all sizes from pretty big ones to smaller ones,” she said. “I really liked Omaha. It was my favorite. Being from a small community, I kind of knew I wanted to go to a bigger city, get a bigger town experience.

“With Omaha, I liked the distance. … It is not too far, but not super close, either.”

Omaha also has the right academic programs for Johnston, who wants to go into the medical field.

Her official visit, which came the week after state cross country, went well. She liked the campus, coaches and connected with the team on a run.

Although she was pretty sure UNO was where she wanted to go, Johnston decided she needed to visit Northwest Missouri State.

“I wanted to see another campus, wanted to explore more options,” Johnston said. “But the whole time I was at Northwest, which was great, Omaha was in the back of my head and I was comparing the two campuses, and I just knew then that Omaha was where I wanted to go.”

While she is excited to get her college career started, Johnston says she is equally as excited to see how fast she can go this spring.

She plans on improving on her personal bests in the 1,500 (4:57) and 3,000 (10:49.83).

“That is what I want to get too (4:55) and (10:30.0), and maybe a little quicker," Johnston said. “But also I’m excited to run with my sister, Jacey. She runs 100s, 200s, and 400s, so I think we could put some fun relays with the medleys together.”

