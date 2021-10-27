Hammitt ends bout with sickness, realizes potential ahead of 2A state meet

When Connor Hammitt first started running cross country in middle school, he figured he would be, in his words, be an "average runner."

He was anticipating being a runner with times in the 20-minute range. Qualifying for the Class 2A state meet never crossed his mind.

"I had a lot of people helping me," the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura sophomore said.

Hammitt turned in the race of his life to get to a point he never thought he could.

At last week's 2A state qualifier held at Dike-New Hartford, Hammitt ran a lifetime best of 17 minutes, 23.30 seconds to finish in ninth place and claim his spot at Saturday's state meet held at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

It is the ninth straight year the Cardinals have sent at least one individual boys runner to run the 5,000-meter course.

"I knew he had the potential to do it," GHV head coach Ryan Hinders said. "We knew what time it was going to take. The crowd was awesome, it was a fun atmosphere."

It has been a year of overcoming some health issues and a time of self-reflection for Hammitt.

He was the Cardinals' consistent top runner for the first half of the season. Prior to the Mason City Invitational on Sept. 21, Hammitt came down with some sickness.

He missed a couple practices and didn't run that meet in Mason City.

"Couldn't really do much, but still wanted to run," Hammitt said. "It was hard to breathe."

Six days later, he returned to the running environment and ran at GHV's home meet on its golf course. Hammitt's time was north of 23 minutes.

And the times were becoming inconsistent after that. He had one race where his finishing time was under 20 minutes then the next race was over that mark.

"It made me kind of upset," Hammitt said. "I knew I had more potential."

Hinders tried to keep things in perspective for his top runner.

"He wasn't running that terrible, but (his teammates) were running that much better," he said. "He knows what kind of runner he is."

It took up until the state qualifier, where Hammitt felt back to his old form, health wise. And on a flat course with high level competition, he stepped up to the challenge.

He had never broken 18 minutes in his prep career, but picked the biggest meet of the season to do it.

"We had a plan at the beginning and this was a part of our plan," Hinders said. "I'm happy to see him showcase his talents down at state.

Hammitt has come to an understanding about his potential in the sport. He's got two more years of cross country and three more years of track before his time at GHV concludes.

Behind the support of teammates and coaches, Hammitt has now an appreciation for the talent he is.

"I didn't really think about (how good I am)," he said.

As for preparing for the state meet on Saturday, Hammitt has been taking practices and training a little more seriously this week. He wants to be in a position to run a new lifetime best.

More specifically, under 17 minutes.

"I want to try my hardest, keep with the people that are usually ahead of me," Hammitt said. "I'm going to have to try that second mile harder."

Under 18 minutes would suffice his coach. Hinders has been around the fanfare of the state meet plenty of times and understands the magnitude of the event.

Yet going out too fast is not Hinders' concern. He calls the discipline of Hammitt exceptional for a runner of his age.

"He knows his pace, he knows his body," Hinders said. "He knows where that line is where he needs to be and not go over. A lot of kids will get to that line and go over, then die at the last mile. Some kids don't have the guts to get to that line."

Hammitt will get a taste of the atmosphere, but that won't be enough for him anymore. He doesn't want to make this a one-time trip.

"I want to try and make it (again)," Hammitt said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

