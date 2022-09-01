Haakenstad victory the igniter to Mason City placing nine total runners in top-10

Brandt Haakenstad was far from pleased with his track and field season as a freshman. He stated that he needed to be more disciplined in his training to take a serious step forward.

So he did research, increased his miles per week by 10 and began to engrave himself in training.

"I never missed a day of running over the summer," Mason City's sophomore said. "More consistent offseason training."

Clearly, something worked.

Haakenstad has pieced together two straight meets of running sub-17 minutes, 30 seconds and his latest race on Thursday at Wildwood Golf Course in Charles City, he navigated the 5,000-meter course in 17:12.5.

Two meets and two lifetime bests.

"I'm pretty proud," Haakenstad said. "I like to have my third mile be the fast mile. It is pretty new for me, honestly. Most of the good runners, they ran negative splits and I found out there is some science behind it."

The Trent Smith Invitational – named in memorial of three former Charles City cross country runners – does not total team scores. Nor does it run varsity and junior varsity races.

It puts underclassmen (ninth and 10th graders) in one race and upperclassmen (11th and 12th graders) in another race. Girls ran first, followed by the boys.

Haakenstad was in third for most of the fresh-soph. race behind the Comets duo of Xander Graeser and Nick Williams. After the second mile, Haakenstad began to make his move.

By the time he approached the finish line, the gap was well over 15 seconds.

"I'll be very honest, I did not see that coming," Riverhawks head coach Tyler Ketelsen said. "I knew that Brandt was a talented runner and I knew he was going to be something special as an upperclassmen. It has been a great pleasant surprise to see his growth."

Graeser, who finished third behind Williams by 10 seconds, felt like they were running a longer workout through the first two miles. Then, it no longer felt like a workout.

"Seemed like a good choice by us," Graeser said. "If we were both in the 100 percent right mindset and we caught up to (Haakenstad), me and Nick could have pushed it through."

Charles City head coach Ryan Rahmiller wants his two sophomores to get experience racing in the front of a pack. They did that for more than half of Thursday's meet.

"I was happy with how they raced," Rahmiller said. "They need these experiences and variables to put in their portfolio. This is brand new for them. It'll make them both of them better runners."

Haakenstad's triumph was the only victory of the day for Mason City. Still, it was far from done gaining some hardware.

On the girls side, Audra Mulholland and Janae Hansen each finished runner-up in the 9/10 and 11/12 races, respectively. Savannah Davis (third) and Elise Dykstra (fourth) finished behind Hansen and Olivia Schissel was third behind Mulholland.

All five of them were under 22:40.

"We have a small team, but we have five pretty strong runners," Mulholland said. "We're a close-knit group."

After winning the Marshalltown Early Bird meet last week, the Riverhawks continued the momentum into their second meet of the year. Hansen, Davis and Dykstra were in a pack for most of the 9/10 race.

"I knew, with our early season meets, they would be contending to do some great things," Ketelsen said. "We're doing good things in a good spot right now. It is exciting."

Northwood-Kensett's Treycen Rollene won his second meet in two days, blistering the course in 17:09.6 for the 11/12 victory. He admitted he was trying to break 17 minutes.

Still, it is a 30-second improvement from Tuesday to Thursday.

"My goals are even that much further now that I know I can break 17 (minutes)," Rollene said. "I felt pretty great. I knew I was going to make that gap no matter what."

Mason City's RaShaun Wynter and Jess Cornick placed fourth and sixth, respetively in the 11/12 race. Brady Wickering finished seventh in the 9/10 race for the Riverhawks.

Charles City's Isaac Thompson was eighth and Rahmiller was quite happy with how the junior ran.

"He was in the hunt," Rahmiller said. "He looked so strong."

Two freshmen in Mitchell County – Lila Powers of St. Ansgar and Claire Zweibohmer of Riceville – placed sixth and eighth, respectively. The Comets had a girls medalist in the 11/12 race in senior Harper McInroy, placing sixth.