Green Devils spot top-end talent, depth for first time in five years

Nothing that transpired at Tuesday's Newman Catholic Invitational would lead to suggest Osage's boys cross country team could become a contender for a Class 2A state berth.
Looks can be deceiving.
While the Green Devils finished sixth in the team race with 173 points, that was only five behind the 15th-ranked team in Class 1A Central Springs.
And they had two runners place inside the top-20 in junior Keagan Hennessey and freshman Hampton Arciniega plus the other three that scored are all underclassmen that dipped their toes into a varsity race for the first time.
"I'm pretty proud," Hennessey said. "We have a great team this year. New kids, fast kids. This is the fastest team I've been a part of. We're all above average."
Osage head coach Thomas Meier called this collection of runners his deepest since at least 2016.
"They're looking to the future like 'Hey, what does it take to qualify for state?,'" Meier said. "They're looking at those goals and starting to make plans to reach those goals."
He's got two horses at the front of the pack in Hennessey and Arciniega that each have grown in different areas since last fall.
Nineteen minutes flat was Hennessey's best time as a sophomore. That was already broken one meet into the new season as he placed 12th in 18 minutes, 46.7 seconds.
His offseason training regime is filled with marathons and half-marathons. He incorporates cross training into his offseason mileage.
"A lot of swimming, biking," Hennessey said. "I think that helps a lot."
Meier saw his top runner focus more on 5,000-meter runs and triathlons this offseason. More so, Hennessey went to the weight room and got physically stronger.
It was the first thing Meier noticed when practice started on Aug. 9.
"Just getting a lot stronger, a year old, that has helped him mature," Meier said. "We trained all summer and you could just tell he was stronger and last longer in those workouts. The weight room has been a big benefit for him."
Arciniega ran cross country in seventh grade, but decided to play football his eighth grade year. He returned to the cross country course in his first ever varsity race and ran 19:09 to finish 18th.
A type of performance that surprised Arciniega.
"There's a chance I can improve more," he said. "I just need to get stronger in my legs. It was pretty difficult, I was dying."
"I'm glad he came back and I think he's got a lot more in him that he just doesn't realize is there yet," Meier added. "I think he's got a lot of potential."
Osage returned four starters from last year's squad. Hennessey, Ashton Sonberg and Mathew Johnson ran the varsity race. Sophomores Darren Adams and Tucker Stangel, its Nos. 3 and 4 runners, were separated by 12 seconds.
There's belief that the gap between Arciniega and Adams will be closed in due time.
"We have some pretty good runners," Arciniega said. "I think Keagan can bring everybody up. We just need to get everyone in better shape."
The Top of Iowa Conference meet will be back to a combined east and west meet instead of being separated last season. The Green Devils know that Central Springs, Newman Catholic and Forest City will be the favorites in the team race.
After that? They view it as wide open.
"I'm hoping to be top-3, (top)-4," Meier said. "If we (can do that), we'll have had a successful season."
That's not the biggest fish on the fryer. Osage has aspirations to get the team to state or get individuals to Fort Dodge in late-October. Hennessey has been close his first two years.
That goal has been on his mind since the season got underway.
"I really hope to make it in the state meet," Hennessey said. "I need to have the right mindset. 17:45 is probably the cutoff. On a fast course, I think I can get a lot better."
