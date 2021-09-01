Green Devils sport top-end talent, depth for first time in five years

Osage returned four starters from last year's squad. Hennessey, Ashton Sonberg and Mathew Johnson ran the varsity race. Sophomores Darren Adams and Tucker Stangel, its Nos. 3 and 4 runners, were separated by 12 seconds.

There's belief that the gap between Arciniega and Adams will be closed in due time.

"We have some pretty good runners," Arciniega said. "I think Keagan can bring everybody up. We just need to get everyone in better shape."

The Top of Iowa Conference meet will be back to a combined east and west meet instead of being separated last season. The Green Devils know that Central Springs, Newman Catholic and Forest City will be the favorites in the team race.

After that? They view it as wide open.

"I'm hoping to be top-3, (top)-4," Meier said. "If we (can do that), we'll have had a successful season."

That's not the biggest fish on the fryer. Osage has aspirations to get the team to state or get individuals to Fort Dodge in late-October. Hennessey has been close his first two years.

That goal has been on his mind since the season got underway.

"I really hope to make it in the state meet," Hennessey said. "I need to have the right mindset. 17:45 is probably the cutoff. On a fast course, I think I can get a lot better."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

