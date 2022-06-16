Goepel returns to alma mater, takes over Eagles cross country, girls track programs

If not now, when?

That was the thought process for Kamille Goepel in her quest to not only become a head track coach, but to be fully immersed in Britt, Iowa.

She and her husband, along with a couple kids and one on the way, live in Britt and have set their roots in the small town. She's a West Hancock High School graduate.

So when glanced at the opening of a teaching position, coupled with the cross country coach, her interested peaked.

"It was like 'Oh, well, let's see if I can get the job,'" Goepel said.

She got more than just one job.

After the last handful of years of being at Forest City, Goepel was hired and approved by the school board to be the new cross country coach and lead the Eagles girls track and field program.

She takes over for Mark Sanger on the track, who stepped down from the coaching role. He'll remain West Hancock's head football and wrestling coach.

"There had been talks, but I probably found out around March," Goepel said of Sanger's departure. "I'm obviously excited for track and it will be fun. Everything kind of played out. I didn't think it would happen this year, but it did."

Goepel had known since March that Sanger was unlikely to continue coaching girls track beyond the 2022 season. She's been an assistant under Jason Sopko at Forest City for a number of seasons.

She felt ready to lead her own track program and what better place to start then where she prepped at.

"I'm very excited," Goepel said. "It will be learning experience. I've been around it and I've learned."

West Hancock brings back three members off its state qualifying 800-meter relay team. Shelby Goepel and Kamryn Eckels are back as its top sprinters and all five girls that ran the distance events return as well.

The cupboard is far from bare.

"It'll be fun to be the head coach and take things under my control, work with the girls," Coach Goepel said.

Forest City has been the top standard for track and field. It is coming off championships at the Top of Iowa West meet and the Class 2A district meet. Coach Goepel has played a part in that success.

Now, she wants to take what she learned and apply it to West Hancock.

"That will be fun to see over time and see how that grows," she said.

Same can be said for cross country.

The Indians won the conference title for the boys side and were competitive in the girls under Kamille's leadership. It is a bit of reverse in terms of numbers when she has her first cross country practice in a couple of months at West Hancock.

She had a lot of boys out at Forest City, but not a lot of girls. The girls team at West Hancock outnumber the boys.

"We have a little bit less numbers than what I'm used to," Coach Goepel said. "I think that will be fun to have that challenge of working with a smaller group."

Her plans are to be at West Hancock for the foreseeable future. She wants to see the program become more competitive to where the Eagles can challenge their conference foes for championships.

No better place to do it then at her alma mater.

"We aren't going anywhere," Goepel said. "This is a place we're going to be for awhile. When something came open, it was the right time to do it."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.