From 'sub-par JV runner' to top varsity runner: Inside the growth of Josh Hagin

Josh Hagin looked at cross country last fall as a hobby. As a sophomore, it was something Hagin casually did, but didn't put any significant amount of time into.
Now, the West Fork junior is treating it like a career.
"You can get scholarships for this," Hagin said.
The one year change in attitude has led to a spike in performance.
Through the first two meets of the Warhawks season, Hagin has been their top runner by a landslide and has pulled in a top-15 finish and a top-25 finish.
"I was working as hard as I could," Hagin said. "I've been training all summer just to stay decent."
West Fork's head coach Mark Twedt stated after the R.S. Invitational on Sept. 7 in Belmond that Hagin was one of the slower runners on the team as a sophomore.
Hagin didn't deny that.
"I was definitely a sub-par JV runner," he said. "There's no why I could've gone to college."
While balancing wrestling in the winter, Hagin decided to dedicate himself to the sport of running. Twedt and him went over a plan that would put him on the path towards success.
The first phase was start running six miles a day. It increased a bit each week then went all the way up to 10 miles a day, so an average of 50-to-70 miles a week if Hagin felt like taking one or two days off.
"He showed me a way more efficient way to train," Hagin said. "It is a way of life. My whole body kind of hurt. I just remember during that season, combination of running on the indoor track and wrestling, it eats your body up.
"I feel like it toughened me up, too."
He had some help in the form of recent Warhawk grad Noah Maske. The two would go on long distance runs together and push each other.
"Him and I did a lot of good work," Hagin said.
The following track season opened Hagin's eyes to what could be accomplished. He was fifth in the 3,200-meter run at the conference and Class 1A state qualifying meet
He was top-15 in the 1,600 in those two meets as well.
None of that registered towards a state berth. Still, it gave him something to catapult his ways towards his junior cross country season.
"I got the skill and I got decent at it," Hagin said.
In his season opener, he was 11th at Belmond Country Club in 19 minutes, 23 seconds.
Thursday's meet, the Clear Lake Invitational, was held on a much flatter course at Veterans Memorial GC. The pace of the race also was faster, which played into Hagin's now strength.
He hovered around the chase pack in the top-15 after the first mile. He stayed consistent through the second mile. He broke off a bit, but managed to finish in a new career best 18:53.
It was the first time Hagin had ever broke 19 minutes in a 5k.
"One of these days I want to break 18 (minutes)," he said. "If it doesn't happen this year, there is always next year."
Hagin was chatting with St. Ansgar's Riley Witt after the race and snapped a photo with him as the two were drenched in sweat. Hagin has visions of getting where Witt is accustomed to being.
One of the plethora of runners in the 1A field at the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge.
"If I put my nose to the ground, as long as I keep working hard," Hagin said.
