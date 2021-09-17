From 'sub-par JV runner' to top varsity runner: Inside the growth of Josh Hagin

"He showed me a way more efficient way to train," Hagin said. "It is a way of life. My whole body kind of hurt. I just remember during that season, combination of running on the indoor track and wrestling, it eats your body up.

"I feel like it toughened me up, too."

He had some help in the form of recent Warhawk grad Noah Maske. The two would go on long distance runs together and push each other.

"Him and I did a lot of good work," Hagin said.

The following track season opened Hagin's eyes to what could be accomplished. He was fifth in the 3,200-meter run at the conference and Class 1A state qualifying meet

He was top-15 in the 1,600 in those two meets as well.

None of that registered towards a state berth. Still, it gave him something to catapult his ways towards his junior cross country season.

"I got the skill and I got decent at it," Hagin said.

In his season opener, he was 11th at Belmond Country Club in 19 minutes, 23 seconds.

Thursday's meet, the Clear Lake Invitational, was held on a much flatter course at Veterans Memorial GC. The pace of the race also was faster, which played into Hagin's now strength.