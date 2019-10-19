At the beginning of the season, the Newman Catholic cross country team knew that 2019 was going to be a year of change.
On the boys side, the Knights lost six of their seven varsity runners to graduation. The lone returner was senior Braden Petree, who quickly took over the leadership role for the Knights’ young squad.
On Thursday, at the Top of Iowa Conference Meet, it became apparent that the future is very bright for the Newman Catholic program. The girls team won the meet, running an average time of 21:45, with an impressive spread of 37 seconds, while the boys team finished in second place in its field, with an average run of 18:18.
Head coach Mike Schutt gave credit for his team’s surprising success this season to the leadership of his two senior runners, Chloe Nelson and Petree, who have helped to lead a group of runners that Schutt tagged as the “Freshman Four”.
“They’re a group that has really kept us in a lot of meets this year.” Schutt said.
In Thursday’s meet, the Freshman Four showed off their skills. For the girls, freshman Olivia Schissel finished first for the Knights, as she ran the race in 21:31, just one second ahead of Nelson. Freshman Grace Gabriel was close behind at 21:34.
On the boys side, Petree was the top finisher for the Knights, at 17:45, while freshman Joey Ringo and Ryan Kelly finished at 18:03, and 18:04.
All four of the freshman look to be in good position for a state berth, entering next week’s qualifying meet in Marshalltown.
“I thought we did really good as a team,” Ringo said. “Obviously, it didn’t help that we didn’t have one of our top five runners in Jacob Wolf, but we all placed really well. Three in the top 15 is really good, plus our bottom four all did really well.”
For Petree, he has enjoyed the leadership role that he has filled this season, and sees success ahead for the Newman Catholic program.
“These are really great kids,” Petree said. “I don’t know who is going to assume the leadership role, I’m assuming Caden Rodning, he’s the next guy up. He’s a good leader. We are only losing me, and last year we lost six. They’re not going to see a whole lot lost. I’m content with how the team is, and I’m happy with how we are.”
While the freshman will not become the team's leaders for a few seasons, they are excited to be a part of the resurgence.
“I think it’s really great for the program that we are going to have something in the future,” Kelly said. “Honestly, I’ve just been doing my best.”
The two freshman girls gave credit to the upperclassmen like Nelson and Petree for motivating them to do well. In addition, losing so many upperclassmen in the past few years has left plenty of open spots for the underclassmen to take hold of. None of them want to be left behind when those spots get filled.
“We’ve really been pushed by the upperclassmen to step in for those who have graduated,” Gabriel said. “I feel like that is part of it, and also the personal goals that we set in junior high. And it’s really cool to be on varsity, and do so well.”
For the youngsters, having that experienced presence, who has run in the big races before, and knows the courses, has been a crucial part of this season’s successes.
““People get pre-race nerves,” Schissel said. “I sometimes forget what the course even is from previous years, and I freak out about it. They kind of walk you through the course, stay calm, and they remind you of how well you’ve done at the past meets, and that helps.”
Leading up to the state qualifying,the freshman all allowed that they are feeling very nervous, but excited. There isn’t much more the runners can do to prepare themselves at this point in the season.
All you can do is run.
“I’m trying to just prepare my mind for it,” Ringo said. “Try to not make it too big of a moment, but just run. Everything this season has led up to this moment. We’ve got to run our heart out.”
