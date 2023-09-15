CLEAR LAKE — Forest City cross country coach DJ Wolfram was lost for words on Thursday at the Clear Lake Invitational at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.

His Indian squads swept the team titles in the meet in spectacular fashion.

"I'm speechless," Wolfram said. "I really am."

It was a celebration for the boys and girls.

Silas Gann led the pack for the boys with a second-place finish at 17 minutes and 11 seconds. The team's top five runners finished inside the top 12.

On the girls side, it was a shocker.

Bethany Warren finished third (20:07.9) to help Forest City upset Class 3A No. 9 Clear Lake.

"(Clear Lake) are legit," Wolfram said. "For us to go out there and do that today, I am so proud of them."

It's the third win in four meets for the girls team to start the season.

The team has not made the state meet since 2006 and is putting itself in the conversation.

Warren, who also splits time with the Indian volleyball team, has been a key addition to the team this season after medaling at state track four times. Her time Thursday was the best on the team so far this season.

"Having one of the best distance runners in the state of Iowa, even if we don't get her every day, she does just enough," Wolfram said. "I am very proud of how she is balancing both things and is doing it with such enthusiasm. We are very fortunate to have her in the mix."

Joining her are freshmen Carmen Sharp and Claire Weaver along with Zoey Holmes and Emily Weaver.

It's a new team, but one with a lot of excitement with one more added trait.

"They are starting to believe in themselves," Wolfram said. "We haven't qualified since 2006 and we are going to buck that trend. And maybe we can put ourselves in contention to come home with a trophy."

The boys team came into the season with a drastically new team this year too.

Forest City graduated five seniors, but five freshmen — Keegan Albertson, Holden Reynolds, Cooper Blaser, Grant Gayther and Ezra Thompson — have filled in well to start the season.

Gann and Ethan Bertram, both sophomores are the two varsity returning runners.

"I mean we are doing some unprecedented things with a 'JJV' team," Wolfram said. "We are going to be good for a long time."

After a solid start to the season, the Forest City boys are up to No. 16 in the 2A rankings.

Success is not new to the Indians, and neither is it to the athletes. They won at the state level in middle school too.

Even on Thursday, the junior varsity runners showed out, with the top five each breaking 20 minutes.

"They are so competitive with each other and they are encouraging each other," Wolfram said. "No one on this team thinks they are above anyone else. They are all bought in that we have to do this together. ... For a 2A school, holy buckets."

The next few weeks could be special for the two teams, with both expected to jump into the top 15 of the rankings.

The next meet for Forest City is Tuesday in the Mason City Invitational. The girls will face a stiff challenge from Mason City, a 4A team with state expectations. The boys will have to face Lake Mills for the third time this season too.

Staying healthy and doing the right things physically is the top priority, Wolfram said, but he said they just need to continue to work hard and everything will work out.

"We just need to keep it fun," he said. "We can't have the state championship as the expectation or to qualify for state as the expectation. Everything is going to happen that deserves to happen. If we can keep focus on what we can control and just do our thing, the rest will fall into place."

PHOTOS: Scenes from the Clear Lake cross country invitational Thursday