Five storylines to munch on with XC competition fast approaching

After a full week of practices, the cross country season starts in just over a week with first meets slated to begin on Monday, Aug. 22.

Before runners toe the line, here are five storylines to keep an eye on over the next couple of months. The state meet held at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge is in the final week in October.

Johnston going for history

Osage senior Katelyn Johnston has seen her season extended to the state meet in the first three years of her prep career. She's looking to make it a clean sweep.

If the standout distance runner can make it back to Fort Dodge, Johnston will be the Green Devil to qualify for the state meet all four years. She'll likely be preseason top-three when preseason individual rankings are released.

Johnston has made a steady improvement each year at Lakeside, finishing 42nd in her freshman year, 27th as a sophomore and leaped into third last fall. It was just the second state medal she earned in her running career

The top six runners from the Class 2A girls state meet return and just Johnston plus Sibley-Ocheyedan's Madison Brouwer are seniors.

Best area boys runner?

A lot of star power graduated from the area scene on the boys side. St. Ansgar's Riley Witt, undefeated last year up until the state meet, plus Forest City's Joey Hovinga and the Central Springs brothers of Bryce and Clayton McDonough all are done running as preps.

Hovinga and Bryce McDonough were state medalists last year. Who could be the next medalist from North Iowa for the boys?

A couple candidates are Newman Catholic's Ryan Kelly, sixth at the conference meet and 31st at state and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Connor Hammit. The Cardinals junior got hot at the end with a top-10 finish at the 2A state qualifier.

Osage's Keagen Hennessey, St. Ansgar's Cole Hansen and Lake Mills' Justin Rygh all could be in the mix for state berths.

Newman's outlook for continued success

One of the more constants has been Newman Catholic ending its season in Fort Dodge. Coach Mike Schutt's program qualified both teams to Fort Dodge last year and the expectation is to continue that.

The Knights bring back their top-two boys runners in Kelly and Joey Ringo. Three other returners in Adam Henrich, Landon Kohler and Liam Stockberger are expected to make up their scoring five.

Kenna Hemann is expected to move into the No. 1 runner spot for Newman's girls program. Dubbed as a stronger runner in the second half of the season, Hemann will have two others to lean on if she struggles early.

Junior Ella Petree and sophomore Grace Gabriel placed 80th and 109th, respectively, at the state meet last season. The Knights also bring back Jayce Weiner and Hailey Heinselman, who both ran at state.

Mason City girls = Darkhorse

Perhaps one of the area teams equipped for success might be the Riverhawks girls program. They bring back all of their scoring five, paced by state qualifier in sophomore Janae Hansen.

It was towards the end that Hansen began to get going, medaling at the CIML-Iowa meet and being an individual qualifier out of the Class 4A meet in Marshalltown.

Junior Audra Mulholland, fresh off qualifying for the 1,500-meter run at state track, was at times Mason City's top runner last year. Olivia Schissel is the only senior amongst the scoring five.

Savannah Davis and Ariel Lee also return.

Charles City reloading after state berth

The Comets had the pieces in place to navigate a two-month season and qualify as a team for the Class 3A state meet. It marked the first time in seven years they ended the season in Fort Dodge.

Now, the quest to get back will see a slightly stiffer challenge.

Charles City says goodbye to top runner Jacob Vais, another consistent scorer in Jared Johnson and two others in Malcolm Lopez and Clayton Rand. Sophomores Nick Williams and Xander Graeser are expected to take the reigns as the top two runners.

Junior Isaac Thompson isn't far behind. Coach Ryan Rahmiller stated there are six guys, a couple freshmen in that group, that could vie for varsity action this fall.