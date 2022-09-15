Doughan smiling more as Clear Lake girls win home invite

The motto for Clear Lake's girls cross country program this season is "Smile."

That is something its top runner Addison Doughan wasn't doing in the opening two meets of the season. She has adjusted her facial expressions over the last week.

Winning helps, too.

Doughan led wire-to-wire and coasted to a victory on her home course for the first time in 19 minutes, 53.29 seconds on Thursday afternoon at the Clear Lake Invitational held at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.

"Now that I'm smiling, I'm really good," Doughan said. "When I see my parents and they're smiling at me, I just want to keep smiling."

Fueled by Emily McLaughlin (seventh) and Anna Feuerbach (eighth) in the top-10 plus its next three separated by 22 seconds, the Class 3A No. 13 Lions won the team title with 35 points. Ranked 19th in 2A, Forest City was second with 65.

Humboldt (87), Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (102) and Central Springs (116) rounded out the top-five.

"When I go and put this together, I know I'm going to see the majority of the team having a PR or at least a season best," Clear Lake head coach Tyler Havens said.

Doughan got out to an early lead off the gun and never relinquished it. She extended it each time through the looped course.

Being out front, at times by herself, has become a comfort zone for the sophomore.

"I also feel like I could be faster," Doughan said.

The Lions remain without the services of No. 2 runner Reese Brownlee. Havens stated he hopes to have her back in the lineup by early October before the conference meet.

If it is sooner, he won't be disappointed.

"I think where our ranking right now is without Reese in the lineup," Havens said. "You add her back in, I think we'll be in the five-to-ten range. Definitely have a special group."

Brownlee's absence has allowed McLaughlin and Feuerbach to remain consistently as Clear Lake's Nos. 2 and 3 runners. The spread between those two has always been close and Thursday was no different.

McLaughlin nipped Feuerbach by a second.

"All that matters is we all pushed ourselves the hardest we could," Doughan said.

Alexis Hauge, Jadyn Heesch and Lauren Englin finished 11th-through-13th, respectively.

Forest City's Lili Nelson was second in 21:05.50. She held firm as the runner-up for most of the race and fended off a late rally from Humboldt's Brynn Malo.

"Just keeping a level mind and focus about fast feet," Nelson said. "Kind of grinding it through until that finish."

The Indians had two in the top-10 as junior Emilie Weaver ran 21:59.27, the first time she broke 22 minutes in her prep career. She placed her hand over her mouth afterwards in disbelief.

And Nelson was the first to greet her.

"I definitely surprised myself," Weaver said. "I wish I would have run more over the summer. One of the biggest things is our coach has done an outstanding job of just pushing us to be the best version of ourselves."

Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Lydia Maas and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Katelyn Knoll finished fourth, respectively. Knoll has dropped her time by at least 30 seconds each meet this fall.

After qualifying for the state meet individually last season, she's aiming to get back.

"It started out a little slower than I thought and tonight went amazing," Knoll said. "I put in a lot of work and it is starting to show."

Central Springs' Claire Rye was sixth in 21:43.19. The sophomore has seen her name climb up the all-time ranks in school history for fastest 5,000-meter time.

Now, she sits at the top. Her time bested the previous school mark of 22:04, set by Hannah Lanphere in 2020.

"I didn't think it was going to come so soon," Rye said. "My team has always been so supportive as me."

St. Ansgar freshman Lila Powers placed ninth in 21:50.97.