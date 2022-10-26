Doughan on mission to set new lifetime best at state XC

The two-day state cross country meet will kick off Friday morning at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge. Classes 1A and 2A will be on Friday and then 3A and 4A will run Saturday.

Here are five storylines to track for the weekend.

Can Doughan break 19 minutes?

Clear Lake's sophomore sensation Addison Doughan has been incredibly close to being the first girls' runner ever to break the 19-minute threshold in school history.

She ran 19:04.88 at state last year in 2A, placing fourth and garnering her first career medal. Doughan has been within 12 seconds of sub-19 four times in the last five meets. She is a contender for a second-straight state medal, ranked in the top 15 of individuals.

Clear Lake's team will be at state for the first time in around two decades. It is ranked 10th in the final 3A rankings, and while Doughan has gotten the spotlight, Emily McLaughlin, Anna Feuerbach and Rebekah Steinborn have peaked at the right time.

Expected battle between Hostetler-Johnston

The top two individuals in 2A have been from the beginning Mid-Prairie's Danielle Hostetler and Osage's Katelyn Johnston. The former is a two-time state champion and the latter is a one-time state medalist.

Has the gap closed?

They raced on the same course, not head-to-head, once this year at Wartburg. Hostetler ran 18:11.19 in the gray division and Johnston won the orange division in 18:38.87, marking just under a 30-second gap.

Johnston has raced to the front of the pack in most races while Hostetler slowly makes her way to the front. How it unfolds is one of the key individual races to watch for.

TIC-West rivals making up boys' team qualifiers

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Forest City and Lake Mills all will represent the Top of Iowa Conference on the boys' side at Fort Dodge. While none are expected to challenge for a team trophy, bragging rights are up for grabs.

The Cardinals and Indians will battle it out in 2A. They have gone 1-2 over the last two meetings and each has a victory under their belt. GHV spiked to 10th in the final team rankings and Forest City sits at 14th.

Lake Mills, in 1A, is 12th. It clipped perennial qualifier Newman Catholic by one point last week. The Bulldogs will make their first appearance at state as a team in school history. The Cardinals will be there for the first time in five years and the Indians return for the first time in more than two decades.

Medal potential

Johnston and Doughan are the only state medalists from the area returning to Lakeside. Amongst the others, a few stick out as runners to keep an eye for a top-15 finish.

Newman Catholic's Ryan Kelly and Lake Mills' Justin Rygh have gone toe to toe for the last two weeks, and both have been trending in the right direction for state. Kelly broke 16:30 last week at the state qualifier and Rygh has been a consistent top-three finisher.

Over in 3A, Clear Lake's Jack Crane set a new lifetime best in a loaded qualifier in Manchester while Charles City's duo of Nick Williams and Xander Graeser were not far behind. Those three would have to run lifetime bests to have an all-state medal draped around their neck.

Byrnes the only freshman individual

There will be a handful of runners at state in their first year as a high school cross country runner, but only one was able to qualify as an individual.

Osage's Scarlett Byrnes finished in the top 5 at the Oelwein qualifier and after Johnston became the first four-time qualifier as a Green Devils girls' runner, Byrnes is on track to be the second.

She is ranked in the top 30 amongst the rest of 2A and her times have consistently been in the 20-minute range. Byrnes is a dark horse contender for a top-25 finish in Fort Dodge.