Doughan, Brownlee pace young Lions in search of new heights

Every cross country team, at some point, has the goal of making it to Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge and running at the state meet.
For Addison Doughan and Reese Brownlee, it has been a goal since they stepped near Lions Field for Clear Lake's first practice of the season.
"It is such an accomplishment to have and you're going to remember it for the rest of our life," Doughan said. "It is a good goal that many others won't be able to do."
While the freshmen duo hasn't experienced a complete cross country season, no one is shaking them of their goals. Tuesday's Newman Catholic Invitational proved to be one reason why.
Doughan and Brownlee both finished inside the top 10 to lead the Lions to the team title with 54 points, which was 22 clear of Class 1A No. 7 Newman Catholic.
"In all honesty, I did not think we would go in there can beat Newman Catholic," Clear Lake head coach Tyler Havens said. "To beat them by that much, that was a big statement. The girls were definitely excited about it."
Havens knew the type of talent he was getting in the two freshmen. Yet their performance changed how he views them stacking up with the rest of Class 2A.
"I didn't really know what to expect, whether they'd be top 10 contenders, top 20 contenders," Havens said. "I was certainly happy with how they raced.
Doughan and Brownlee have been friends since their childhood. They grew up together and developed a bond over running. They finished first and second at the Washburn Classic, recognized as the middle school state meet.
"This is the fun part," Brownlee said.
Adding in an extra mile to the race didn't damper their first varsity race. Rather, they thrived.
Doughan finished in fifth place ahead of state qualifiers Lili Nelson of Forest City and Maggie McBride of Newman Catholic. Brownlee was six seconds behind McBride to finish eighth.
"I didn't know I would be this good as a freshman," Doughan said. "I actually didn't come into it with a great mindset."
Brownlee had varsity experience already under her belt. She was a key contributor of the Lions softball team this summer that made it to the Class 3A regional semifinals.
Even she was surprised of her performance.
"I really didn't expect this, but I worked really hard," Brownlee said. "It is rewarding that I've come this far and it makes me hungry to work even harder."
Yet Clear Lake proved that it is more than just Doughan and Brownlee.
Three sophomores – Emily McLaughlin, Anna Feuerbach and Alexis Hauge – all placed inside the top 25 with the first two garnering top 15 finishes. The Lions top four all crossed the finish line before the Knights Nos. 2, 3 and 4 runners.
"We are such a positive and supportive group," Brownlee said. "We just wanted to see what we can do this meet and see where it takes us."
It has led Havens to adjust his expectations for the girls team slightly. And in a positive way.
While he understands St. Edmond is still one of the favorites in the North Central Conference, that is not what he sees the final prize as.
A trek to Fort Dodge to run in the 2A field is now what Havens sees as a realistic possibility.
"I was always kind of nervous to present that goal to them at the beginning of the year," Havens said. "I do think that it is a realistic goal for us. We'll be looking forward to racing some 2A teams and see where we stack up."
It is the same vision Doughan and Brownlee have had since they graduated from being elite middle school runners to being the front two on the Lions varsity squad.
They see no reason as to why the Lions can't be one of the 16 teams at Lakeside in the final week of October.
"This is a great start," Doughan said. "It is a little preview of where it is going to go."
