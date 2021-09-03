Doughan, Brownlee pace young Lions in search of new heights

"We are such a positive and supportive group," Brownlee said. "We just wanted to see what we can do this meet and see where it takes us."

It has led Havens to adjust his expectations for the girls team slightly. And in a positive way.

While he understands St. Edmond is still one of the favorites in the North Central Conference, that is not what he sees the final prize as.

A trek to Fort Dodge to run in the 2A field is now what Havens sees as a realistic possibility.

"I was always kind of nervous to present that goal to them at the beginning of the year," Havens said. "I do think that it is a realistic goal for us. We'll be looking forward to racing some 2A teams and see where we stack up."

It is the same vision Doughan and Brownlee have had since they graduated from being elite middle school runners to being the front two on the Lions varsity squad.

They see no reason as to why the Lions can't be one of the 16 teams at Lakeside in the final week of October.

"This is a great start," Doughan said. "It is a little preview of where it is going to go."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.