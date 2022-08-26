Depth behind Ringo, Kelly the key to continue Knights state meet streak

Joey Ringo realized that in order to get the most out of his senior year for Newman Catholic's cross country team, he needed to change something.

So he focused on weight training over the summer.

"Weight training is one of the best things I've done in my life," Ringo said. "I feel so much stronger all-around."

His voice wasn't the only thing that got lower.

In the Knights first meet of the year on Thursday, Ringo ran 17 minutes, 48 seconds to finish runner-up at the IF-A/AGWSR Invite held at Mayne's Grove in Hampton.

He ran just under two minutes faster than his season-opener last fall as a junior.

"When you go 12-mile run on a Saturday, you're able to just continue and my legs carried through," Ringo said. "This course was way easier than the way it normally is."

The mileage was only increased by 5-to-10 miles per week. He feels he's in as good of shape as ever. To go along with the weight training, a small yet nagging hip injury was rested on and recovered.

Ringo now believes he is primed for a breakout campaign.

"He's had a great summer," Knights head coach Mike Schutt said. "When you watch him practice, he's running every workout hard. His head is in a much better place than it has been the last couple years."

The other part of Newman's definitive top-two was out on Thursday. Returning top-10 all-conference runner Ryan Kelly has been dealing with a hip problem of his own, but also is minor.

Schutt stated after the meet Kelly ran Thursday morning. The current plan is for Kelly to run in the Knights home meet early next week.

If that doesn't happen, they don't have another meet for two weeks after Tuesday.

"What's the point of pushing it in August when we want you to be your best in October?" Schutt said. "He'll be back."

With the departures of some of the best runners in North Iowa, Ringo and Kelly are two of the household names returning. Belmond-Klemme's Isaac Swenson, North Iowa's Gavin Grunhovd and four additional current seniors finished top-15 at the Top of Iowa Conference meet last fall.

There's an opening for potential hardware and individual championships.

"The amount of work we put in the offseason, it is going to show," Ringo said.

Yet the Knights singular focus remains a trip to Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge at the end of October. They have made the trip to the state meet a yearly ordeal.

The top-end front pack is there. How the rest of the scoring five shapes up and what the gap ends up being is up in the air.

Adam Henrich and Liam Stockberger finished 24th and 26th, respectively as Newman's Nos. 2 and 3 runners. Both ran at state last year and finished within the top-140 amongst Class 1A.

"They know what they need to do and they'll be OK," Schutt said. "I think we'll be pretty tough. I think they're more confident. They know what they're capable of doing this year."

Senior Landon Kohler is one of four guys competing for the fifth-through-seventh spots in the lineup. Two sophomores and a freshman are the others in the mix.

Once Kelly comes back, Henrich and Stockberger will slide in the third and fourth runner with the possibility of going back and forth depending on the meet. The gap on Thursday was eight seconds between those two.

One competition does not a state meet contender make. Still, Ringo believes in order for the 1A No. 11 Knights to make another run, they'll need their depth to shine.

"We can finish pretty high at state," Ringo said. "I've seen (Adam and Liam) from the first day of practice to know, they just look comfortable when they run. If they're below 19 (minutes), that is good."

Schutt made it clear when he talked with his group that people may come and go, but expectations don't change. He has the mindset this group can be a top-10 team in 1A.

That has been a goal for awhile that hasn't been reached. Is this year different?

"I like what I've seen so far," Schutt said. "I think we have a chance to be up a little higher."