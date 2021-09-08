Deep West Fork girls cross country team understands season-long potential

West Fork returns nearly everybody from its low-five last season.
It brings back its top runner Kacie Eisentrager, another varsity contributor in RayLynn Nash and two freshman that add to its top-seven.
So its easy to see why Mark Twedt believes there is something special with this group.
"Potentially, they can be pretty good," the Warhawks head coach said.
Eisentrager sees it, too.
"Our potential is really high," she said. "I'm saying today, we looked pretty good. We all know what we want."
In order for West Fork to get where it wants to go, it will need to do it as a pack. Which is what it did at Tuesday's R.S. Invitational held at Belmond Country Club, its first meet of the season.
Eisentrager and Leah Weaver were neck-and-neck in the opening mile. The other four – Tarah Rukdashal, Mycah Weaver, Olivia Jones and Nash – weren't too far behind.
It is something that the Warhawks have been preaching in the opening month of practice.
"It is getting through that second and third mile," Eisentrager said. "We've been trying to stay together. It is just all of us pushing each other, making the team better."
A state qualifier in the 1,500-meter run during the track season, Eisentrager felt her qualifying, coupled with the 3,200-meter relay getting to Drake Stadium, bolstered the confidence of the girls.
They don't plan on wasting that confidence, either.
"A lot of us really want to get somewhere in cross country," Eisentrager said. "We all (loved) the atmosphere of state track and we want to feel that at state cross country."
Twedt is hopeful for a resurgence of sorts from his top runner. He believes that the fierceness Eisentrager showed as a sophomore needs to come out this year in order to have success.
"Kacie should step up," Twedt said. "The thing is, I'm not sure what's going through her head right now. She's got to figure some stuff out. She has a chance. It's partly physical, partly (mental)."
West Fork's two freshmen in Leah Weaver and Rukdashal placed within 18 seconds of each other. Jones and Nash followed soon after.
That type of finish is what the Warhawks wanted. Times were not a level of emphasis on a hilly and slow course where the winning time for the girls was over 21 minutes.
Placement is what mattered.
"This meet, we wanted a base," Eisentrager said. "We knew it wasn't going to be our best times and we didn't want it to be. We don't want to peak, we really want to push and get our best times are conference and districts."
"You look at your time and go 'What the heck happened,'" Twedt added. "This can ruin your psyche with that. It told them 'Don't worry about your times, just compete.'"
West Fork started the season ranked 19th in Class 1A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. It has dropped out since then. One of the primary goals is to get the team to state or Eisentrager as an individual.
The Warhawks believe it is attainable with the depth they have accumulated.
"I think they have a chance," Twedt said. "I think they can make it to state. If Kacie gets better and Leah gets better, they'll all get better."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.