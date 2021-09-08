Deep West Fork girls cross country team understands season-long potential

A state qualifier in the 1,500-meter run during the track season, Eisentrager felt her qualifying, coupled with the 3,200-meter relay getting to Drake Stadium, bolstered the confidence of the girls.

They don't plan on wasting that confidence, either.

"A lot of us really want to get somewhere in cross country," Eisentrager said. "We all (loved) the atmosphere of state track and we want to feel that at state cross country."

Twedt is hopeful for a resurgence of sorts from his top runner. He believes that the fierceness Eisentrager showed as a sophomore needs to come out this year in order to have success.

"Kacie should step up," Twedt said. "The thing is, I'm not sure what's going through her head right now. She's got to figure some stuff out. She has a chance. It's partly physical, partly (mental)."

West Fork's two freshmen in Leah Weaver and Rukdashal placed within 18 seconds of each other. Jones and Nash followed soon after.

That type of finish is what the Warhawks wanted. Times were not a level of emphasis on a hilly and slow course where the winning time for the girls was over 21 minutes.

Placement is what mattered.