Cornick putting final touches on 'crazy' journey to 4A state meet

Mason City's Jess Cornick had two options when his junior year started.

He didn't enjoy football, but his father insisted he do a fall sport to stay active year-round. The only options were cross country and golf.

"I had some friends that were out (for cross country) and that's kind of the main reason why," Cornick said.

He admits his dad wasn't fond of him opting not to stay on the gridiron, but ultimately supported the move. Point to this offseason as the main reason.

When Cornick was writing down his goals for this fall on a chalkboard, his top one was to break 17 minutes, 12 seconds.

"My dad says, 'Go put state on there' and I was like 'Dad, no, I'd have to run sub-16:30 to do it','" Cornick said. "He said 'Put it on there anyway.'"

Dad knew what he was talking about.

In just two years of running 5,000-meters over a three-month season, Cornick is preparing for his first career Class 4A state meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

He was 13th at the 4A qualifier in Marshalltown last week to claim his spot at state as an individual.

"He was more comfortable with that course," Riverhawks head coach Tyler Ketelsen said. "He knew what he could do on that course, and then he just went for it."

He didn't miss a day of summer training and increased his mileage in the process. It led to him being consistently Mason City's No. 3 or at times No. 2 runner for most of the season.

Cornick was getting pushed in practice by then-No. 1 runner Brandt Haakenstad, and the former credited the latter for most of his success throughout October.

"I wanted to beat him every time," Cornick said. "I wish he didn't get hurt, I wish he was still pushing me. There'd be times on the track, we'd just gut it out and that is a great feeling."

Running has always been in Cornick's mind, but he was more of a track guy. He specialized in 400s and 800s in middle school and early high school.

Cross country? Not even on the radar.

"Never really thought about it," Cornick admitted. "I didn't know anyone that did it."

He didn't play a sport his freshman year at Mason City and played football as a sophomore. When Ketelsen was able to get Cornick out for cross country last fall, there was some uncertainty initially.

It was put to the wayside rather quickly.

"Definitely saw raw natural talent and ability," Ketelsen said. "He's got a very natural running stride. There was a ton of potential."

Cornick's best time last season was 17 minutes, 43.60 seconds. He was hovering around 18 minutes for the opening five meets of the season and was stuck as the Riverhawks third guy across the finish line.

Then the turnaround happened.

At Mason City's home meet Sept. 20, Cornick broke 18 minutes for the first time this fall. He finished third overall and seemed to be clicking at the right time.

"It felt pretty good, and I was like 'I think I can keep dropping times after this,'" Cornick said.

That he did.

At Algona, he ran 17:26 and placed sixth. Ten days later at the Fort Dodge Invite, he dropped 23 more seconds and finished in the top 35.

"It is awesome because it was kind of unexpected," Riverhawks junior Audra Mulholland said. "His hard work has paid off. He'll stay with the pack in front of him and his finishes are really strong."

It all culminated in a two-week stretch in which Cornick accomplished his standards.

He was the conference champion amongst the entire Iowa Alliance Conference North and third overall. On the same course seven days later, he slipped into the top 15 to advance to state.

Both performances were lifetime bests.

"I'm going here giving it all I got because I got nothing to lose," Cornick said. "I just had to be the top 15 that day. It is super crazy to think about because junior year self would not think senior year (self) would even come close to make it to state."

In Mason City history, he ranks as the 11th-fastest boys' runner. He worked his way up at the state qualifier each mile, getting into position for a state berth by the end.

It's a strategy Ketelsen has seen far too often.

"It was really impressive to watch," he said.

Cornick will be joined by Mulholland at state on Saturday when 4A races. It's the second-straight year Mason City will have a girls' runner at the biggest meet of the year.

Mulholland will attempt to go for her fifth time resetting her own school record as she is nearing a sub-19 minute time.

"It was my goal to break it once at least, but I never thought I could do it this much or get it by a minute," Mulholland said. "I really need to focus on myself."

Ketelsen isn't putting an all-state medal out of the realm of possibility. Currently, Mulholland is outside the top 20 of the 4A individual rankings, putting her in contention for a medal.

Which, in turn, would mean running sub-19.

"She's had an incredible drive from day one," Ketelsen said. "Just complete dedication to her craft."

Cornick and Mulholland were on similar paths this fall. Both never skipped a workout or a run over the summer. Both dropped time when it mattered most and now have reached the pinnacle.

It is a moment neither are taking lightly.

"We can both do really good, and hopefully that'll show more people we (Mason City High School) can be good," Mulholland said.