Comets complete 'dream come true' season with 15th place at state meet

FORT DODGE – Ryan Rahmiller kept things in perspective Friday afternoon.

"This was a dream come true," Charles City's head boys cross country coach said. "We had talked since the beginning of the season, if we ran together, this could be a reality."

It was.

The Comets held firm in their final team ranking, placing 15th among their Class 3A competitors with 365 points at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

"I'm pretty proud," senior Jacob Vais said. "It was very fun to run with this team."

There were moments of doubt on whether Charles City would be able to get to the state meet for the first time since 2014. Rahmiller noted the Algona Invitational in September and two weeks ago at the Northeast Iowa Conference meet.

Those two races were not the Comets' better day at the office.

"Conference meet was exceptionally competitive and that's what we needed; we needed a kick in the pants," Rahmiller said. "Every season comes with some ups and downs."

They finished fourth at the conference meet, behind the team that they would see the following week at a 3A state qualifier, Waverly-Shell Rock. The same team that won the conference title.

Freshman Nick Williams recalls a heightened level of focus the couple days of practice leading up to the state qualifier.

"We were aware of what we needed to do," Williams said. "We needed to knock a team off and that was in our minds the whole week."

Vais was the only one of the seven Charles City runners that had experienced a state meet. The senior was in an event at the state track and field meet in the spring.

He was the Comets' top finisher as the temperatures began to go upwards and the sun peeked out. Vais placed 58th in 17 minutes, 37.36 seconds.

"I think I did really good," Vais said. "I feel like I've been running 17:30s all season."

The rest of their low-five were all in a pack. Williams was the second runner across the finish line in 18:10.33 to place 101st, followed by fellow freshman Xander Graeser (18:25.45), Jared Johnson (18:29.56) and Isaac Thompson (18:33.76)

Graeser, Johnson and Thompson all placed in the top-120. Malcom Lopez finished 120th and Clayton Rand finished in 132nd place.

"Spread is really important," Williams said. "It has been the best cross country year of my life."

Williams and Graeser are just the third and fourth freshmen during Rahmiller's near 20-year tenure to qualify for the state meet not only as part of the team, but as individuals.

Think the future is bright?

"This really adds to the resume of experience," Rahmiller said. "It speaks highly of them. This is going to fuel their dreams."

"We've been running for a few years together," Williams added. "Sometimes we talk to each other during the race."

Vais, Johnson, Lopez and Rand ran their final cross country race of their prep careers. The core for a potential second straight team berth will be built around Williams, Graeser and Thompson.

Rahmiller brought up a couple of middle school runners and other underclassmen that will be in the mix for spots in the 2022 varsity lineup.

"The best is yet to come," Rahmiller said.

If anything, everyone associated with Charles City believes this performance can springboard a track and field season that could have implications of a team performance higher than 15th.

"We want to finish high up, we're even talking about winning," Vais said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

