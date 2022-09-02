'Close-knit' Riverhawks don't plan on wasting talent this fall

Audra Mulholland didn't waste time in describing the bond around Mason City's girls cross country team.

She flashed a smile as soon as the question was posed to her.

"We have five pretty strong runners and we're a pretty close-knit group," Mulholland said. "We can all improve and be a contender for state."

While the Riverhawks are deemed as a "close-knit" group, can that translate to being close in terms of a spread between their scoring five runners? If the first two meets are any indication, it is possible.

Their five lowest runners were all under 23 minutes during Thursday's Trent Smith Invitational held at Wildwood Golf Course in Charles City. Even though no team scores were kept, Mason City had five runners in the top-five between the fresh-soph. race and junior-senior race.

No school had more. The gap between Janae Hansen and Savannah Davis in the 9/10 race was 16 seconds and from Davis to Elise Dykstra was 30 seconds. Olivia Schissel was over a minute behind Mulholland.

"I knew, with our early season meets, they would be contending to do some great things," Riverhawks head coach Tyler Ketelsen said. "We're doing good things in a good spot right now. It is exciting. The potential is there. We just need the chips to fall and we'll see what happens."

Mulholland, Hansen, Schissel and Dykstra all dropped time from Mason City's opening meet in Marshalltown last week to Thursday. Yet the emergence of Davis may be the most critical.

Davis, a sophomore, had her best time last fall be 22 minutes, 55 seconds. She ran 21:33 at Marshalltown's Early Bird meet then ran 22:09 at Wildwood and has taken the reigns of being a key scorer in the lineup.

"That is so important," Mulholland said.

"She is one of those key roles that you just need," Ketelsen added. "It is going to make a huge difference."

The Riverhawks have a clear top-two in Mulholland and Hansen. The latter came on in the second half of the year and eventually qualified for state plus still owns the 5,000-meter school record.

She led a pack of three – her, Davis and Elise Dykstra – for a good portion of the fresh-soph. race until Hansen separated herself.

"She definitely it seems kind of finds her way as the season progresses," Ketelsen said of Hansen. "They're going to keep grinding."

Mulholland aimed to take training more serious this summer after qualifying for the 1,500-meter run at state track. She began training with XLR8, the performance lab in Ankeny under the direction of Ben Tilus.

Harder workouts pushed her in ways she hadn't been pushed before.

"At my time trail, I had already cut 25 seconds off my PR from last year," Mulholland said. "It made me mentally tougher."

She was the Riverhawks top runner for a good portion of last fall until Hansen emerged. The trajectory could be the same, but there's the goal that both of them aren't sunk into No. 1 and No. 2 roles.

Ketelsen would like a 1A and 1B.

"That's something we haven't had a lot of in recent years of just a couple kids that can push each other to be that number one," he said.

Schissel is the lone senior of the group. Ketelsen calls her the "big sister" of Mason City's unit. It has a clear cut top-four, but the fifth runner remains an open competition.

Dykstra, Ariel Lee and Claudia Sewell are three names in the mix for the final scoring spot in its lineup. Dykstra was the faster of the bunch, but Lee was a lot addition back after running over 23 minutes last year.

"It is up in the air," Ketelsen said. "I like our chances with putting a real tough squad by the end of the season. We basically have this month of September to figure this out. This is a key time."

The Riverhawks saw the atmosphere last year at the state meet when they cheered on Hansen. With the core group back this fall, they want to make it a team-wide experience.

Tests at the Dick Politt Go-Hawk Classic and a huge meet at Luther College next week will show how much they have improved in hopes for October to be a breakthrough month.

"It motivated everyone," Mulholland said. "I would hope we can get really good times now, then peak at state qualifying."