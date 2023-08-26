After a short delay to begin the season due to the heat, the cross country season kicks into gear this weekend.

Mason City, Clear Lake and Newman Catholic each boast individuals pushing for the state meet and one of them is amongst the competitors for a team title this fall. Here is an inside look at each school.

'Getting picky': With the Clear Lake girls team ranked No. 6 in Class 3A by the Iowa Track Coaches Association, coach Tyler Havens said that he has been pushing the standard with them this summer.

Last season the team finished seventh at state and return its top five runners. This year, the Lions are hoping to walk away with a title.

"We have goals of being a top five team hear and anytime you can get into the state meet as a top five team, everyone is good and has a chance to win," Havens said. "That day is a long way out. We will keep working to be there."

Addison Doughan, who starts the season ranked 14th in 3A, finished 20th at the state meet in 2022. Emily McLaughlin and Anna Feuerbach also placed in the top 50. Rebekah Steinbron, Alexis Hague and Lauren Englin are among other key returners.

Havens said that the workouts for the girls' team have been difficult, and they are still training harder than that. It's gotten to the point he has had to ease them back to preserve health for the season.

"The things I want them to improve on or do better, I am nitpicking at things, but that is what you have to do if you want to be a championship caliber program," Havens said. "We are up to the challenge for it."

The Clear Lake boys' team is still trying to recover after losing nine seniors from last season. The varsity rotation will be tinkered with throughout the season, but Havens likes the numbers for the program this season.

With such a big group, a lot of them new to cross country, he has focused on getting them to love the sport and buying into the training plan.

"I am really excited for this group because it is a fresh start and we really want to build something special with these boys," Havens said. "They are in the same position that the girls' team was in three years ago. We want to get them on that trajectory."

Competing for the North Central Conference title is a part of those expectations for the boys' team this season, Havens said. It may not click this season, but he thinks it will in the near future.

"We are going to need some time," Havens said. "I don't expect it to all happen this year. I'm sure there will be surprises, but we just need to focus on building their attitudes."

'Upping the ante': Mason City's girls' team has some lofty expectations coming into 2023 too after losing one senior from a solid quad last season.

Audra Mulholland starts the season ranked No. 29 in 4A after reaching state last season. Janae Hansen, a state qualifier in 2021 as a freshman, is back after missing last season with an injury.

Sophomore Brogan Evans is running cross country for the first time after qualifying for the 800-meter dash in track this spring.

Coach Tyler Ketelsen said he has pushed that group this summer to best prepare them for a chance to make state as a team in October.

"The girls' team is a great group because they love to work hard and get after it," Ketelsen said. "They eat up the competition side of it and they love it. We are up for the challenge and the girls are looking forward to it."

The Riverhawk boys saw huge turnover from last season. They lost 11 seniors, and the overall turnout is lower, Ketelsen said. Despite that, he likes the top of his roster.

Brandt Haakenstad is back after missing the second half of last season with a broken foot. Ra'Shaun Wynter finished with the second-best time for Mason City and will be in contention to qualify for state too. Elliot Ruiz is a new face and impressed this summer. Brady Wickering is another varsity returner.

Ketelsen hopes the top keeps them in competition while the depth sorts itself out.

"We don't have a lot of depth and there are going to be a lot of opportunities there," he said. "They are running motivated and determined like there will be chances to earn a spot on the varsity team."

'Do their best to compete': Newman Catholic may not have a state qualifier returning on the boys or girls' side, but the Alex Bohl is still excited for his first year as cross country coach with some of his runners he has back this season.

Seniors Ella Petree and Kenna Hemann were the top two runners last season for the girls' team. Adam Henrich and Noah O'Connell take the reins for the boys last season after solid sophomore seasons in 2022.

While the younger runners on both teams look to make jumps this season, Bohl says he knows the individuals all have goals for themselves this season.

"Being new to the cross country scene, we are learning on the fly," he said. "I think each one of them has expectations that they are going to do their best to compete and hopefully that results in a state qualifying berth."

On the boys side, Bohl says it has been difficult with the absences of Joey Ringo and Ryan Kelly. Those two both qualified for state last season as seniors.

Otherwise, Henirch, O'Connell and others have shown the ability to fill in over the summer and into practice this month.

"Adam Henrich, Noah O'Connell and Josh Hanson are going to fill in and do a really good job," Bohl said. "(Henrich and O'Connell) have been working their tails off. They are pushing the pace and taking the lead role and letting others follow by example."

Petree and Hemann have been the clear top two for Newman so far, Bohl said, and the rest should fall from there. He expects freshman Tess Weiner to have a nice season too.

"(Petree and Hemann) definitely have that capability," Bohl said. "As they go along and start to get comfortable in the races and competing, they are going to give us every chance to finish high as a team and then compete for a state berth."