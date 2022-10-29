Clear Lake girls excel in 3A team race, place seventh

FORT DODGE – As Clear Lake’s girls cross country team sat around this week, it had a discussion about what it wanted to accomplish at the Class 3A state meet.

No longer did the Lions want to be just satisfied about making it to Lakeside Municipal Golf Course. They wanted to make it worthwhile.

“We can’t just show up and be happy to be here and some celebration, we have to want to do something,” Clear Lake head coach Tyler Havens said. “I think we overachieved.”

A three-place improvement from the team rankings fit like a glove.

Behind three runners in the top-60 and four in the top-85, Clear Lake finished seventh amongst the 3A foes with 212 points. It clipped Clear Creek-Amana, the same team it lost to by a handful of points at the state qualifier last week in Manchester.

The Lions were 10th in the final team rankings by the IATC.

“Being the small school in 3A and getting seventh, shows how much strength we have as a team and how we all go so well together,” top runner Addison Doughan said. “Everyone was really happy.”

Clear Lake was dissatisfied with not making it to state last year in 2A, finishing fourth at the district meet. With getting healthy, coupled with another year of development, it became a team that started to believe it could reach Fort Dodge.

The gap of improvement was noticeable.

“If we had a good day, we’d finish 10th; if we had bad day, we’d probably finish 12th; if we had a great day, we’d finish eighth,” Havens said. “I never predicted we would have finished above eighth place. It starts in June and even in the spring, every single one of these girls run track.”

Doughan, a top-five finisher in 2A last fall as an individual, got hit with some sickness three days ago. She stated she did everything she could to get rid of it, but to no avail.

“I like can’t breathe or smell out my nose,” the sophomore said. “I tried my best to block it out.”

She was in the top-15 at the one mile and two mile markers, on the bubble of getting her second straight state cross country medal. Then she faded in the final 1.1-miles to finish 20th in 19 minutes, 56.15 seconds and end up short of the awards deck.

Still, Doughan was far from upset.

“I ran as hard as I could,” Doughan said. “This is kind of challenge that God threw at me to help me get better as a runner.”

Havens felt she did as well as she could given the circumstances.

“She wasn’t feeling 100 percent today,” Havens said. “To finish 20th and help us exceed where we wanted to go… she didn’t give up. She should be proud.”

Emily McLaughlin was 46th, Anna Feuerbach placed 51st and Rebekah Steinborn was 81st. Lauren Englin rounded out the Lions scoring five with a 109th place performance.

Steinborn is the most “raw” runner from Havens’ perspective in terms of mileage and exposure. She was the Lions fourth runner for the last three weeks of the season.

“Her (Steinborn’s) potential is tremendous,” Havens said. “No one needs to really have a great race, you all just have to do (well). Just executed our race plan beautifully.”

All five will be back for 2023 and the re-addition of Reese Brownlee, a top-25 finisher as a freshman, will be added insurance. Clear Lake may be a contender for a top-five finish next fall.

“It is definitely going to be exciting,” Havens said.

Ballard’s Paityn Noe led wire-to-wire to win her second state title in a new course, state and all-time record time of 16:48.58, the first girl ever to break 17 minutes at Lakeside.

Her gap was so wide a second cart was in front of the second-place runner at the one mile marker.

“It feels amazing, that was my goal coming into the race,” Noe said. “Man, when I crossed that line, it was awesome. I put in a lot of work to it.”

Her time was the fourth best in the entire country throughout this fall. Her mental toughness from her freshman year on has been one of her biggest improvements. Since, more times than not, she’s all alone.

“At that point, you got to keep thinking about the time; make sure you don’t back off,” Noe said. “Freshman year was tough for me mentally. It helps being consistent and the experience.”

Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Lydia Maas finished 54th in 20:38.15 in her second trip to state in three years. She didn’t want to overwork herself, rather making a moderate improvement.

“It was a good day,” Maas said. “Runners always have this mentality where we could have gone a little harder, but for the most part I’m really happy. I did push myself, but I tried to keep myself in check and stay calm.”

On the boys side, Clear Lake’s Jack Crane improved his time and place from his state meet debut last year to this fall, placing 43rd in 17:13.93. He was in large pack after the opening mile, then nestled into the top-40 with a mile-plus to go.

His cross country career wrapped up with two top-55 finishes and a new PR at Lakeside.

“Love being here, it is fun,” Crane said. “Still glad I got to compete.”

Charles City’s Nick Williams and Xander Graeser finished 71st and 72nd, respectively, and were separated by one second. The two sophomores went out quick in the opening mile, running sub-5:15.

They settled into a groove and will now aim to improve next fall and potentially, bring the Comets team with them.

“We could have done a bit better, but still a good learning lesson,” Williams said. “We’re a very young team. They’re going to keep getting better.”