Clear Lake boys team, seven individuals qualify for Class 2A state meet

The Class 2A state cross country field next week will feature a small group of North Iowa area athletes.

The boys field will contain one area team and two individual qualifiers. On the girls side, the field will feature five area individual runners.

2A girls results

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Osage and Forest City competed at the Dike-New Hartford meet on Thursday.

Osage junior Katelyn Johnston was the highlight of the meet. She blazed through the field at Dike-New Hartford on Thursday night, placing first in a time of 18 minutes, 38.21 seconds. She beat the next-best finisher by over 20 seconds.

Forest City's Lili Nelson was eighth with her time of 20:03.83. GHV sophomore just snuck in to qualify. She placed 14th in 20:25.12.

In the team standings, the Cardinals finished fifth with 155 points, the Green Devils finished ninth with 184 points and the Indians finished 10th with 256 points.

In the other meet featuring area runners, the Clear Lake girls finished fourth in the team standings at Gowrie Municipal Golf Course.

Despite just missing out on qualifying for state Clear Lake head coach Tyler Havens was happy with his team's effort and the progress they made from last year to this year.

"They were definitely disappointed, but my message to them was that we were last at this meet last year," Havens said. "Here we are in a situation where we're competing to go to state. That's a big step for one year."

The Lions' freshmen duo of Addison Doughan and Reese Brownlee were at it again, placing first and fifth, respectively, to qualify for the state meet. Doughan ran a time of 19:06.23 and Brownlee ran a time of 20:06.47.

Doughan broke her school record again in the process.

"I'll be honest, I didn't expect the low-19s yesterday," Havens said. "That was pretty surprising, but really awesome."

2A boys results

The big news on the boys side was that the Clear Lake boys cross country team qualified for the state meet with its second place performance at Southeast Valley on Thursday night.

The Lions finished with 70 points, which was eight behind Des Moines Christian in first and two points ahead of GC/GR in third.

Three of Clear Lake's top runners finished in the top 15 of the individual results. Senior Joe Faber placed sixth (17:17.45), junior Jack Crane finished seventh (17:17.54) and junior Leo Tolentino was 13th (17:22.54).

"Overall I thought we ran pretty well," Havens said. "I think there's a couple spots where we could've did better. It was exciting to qualify. It would be cool to win, but at the end of the day, it didn't really have any big implications for us. We've still got to show up to the state meet next weekend and beat the same teams."

Forest City senior Joey Hovinga won the individual race at Dike-New Hartford on Thursday night. He edged out the second place finisher by just 1.31 seconds, finishing in a time of 16:16.14.

The only other area qualifier from the boys race at Dike-New Hartford was GHV sophomore Connor Hammitt. He ran the race in 17:23.30, which was good for ninth.

Forest City had the highest finish of the three schools in the team standings. The Indians placed sixth with 134 points. GHV was eighth with 211 points and Osage was ninth with 263 points.

The Class 2A meet will begin with the girls race at 10:30 a.m. next Saturday. The boys race will be shortly after at 11:15 a.m.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

