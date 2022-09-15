Clear Lake boys clip Forest City for second-place in field with four ranked teams

Clear Lake and Forest City each had an ailment on Thursday.

The Lions were without Jaden Wright, consistently their No. 3 or 4 runner, with what head coach Tyler Havens called a small bruised tailbone. The Indians had one of their middle-of-the-pack runners Ethan Bertram battling a head cold and didn't factor in the team score.

Still, a battle between a pair of top-20 programs in different classifications came down to the wire.

Jack Crane and Leo Tolentino, Class 3A No. 20 Clear Lake's top-two runners, as well as its No. 3 runner Andrew Mixdorf and No. 5 runner Owen Smith all finished ahead of a Class 2A No. 14 Forest City runner to finish runner-up at its home invite, clipping its opposition 78-85 at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.

"I love having competition like that," Lions head coach Tyler Havens said. "I want to make this meet the best we can make it."

Class 4A No. 16 Ames had a clean sweep, 15-point victory to win the team title. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura placed fourth with 117 points and Eagle Grove concluded the top-five with 159 points.

The Eagles nipped 1A No. 13 Newman Catholic (161) by two points.

Indians head coach DJ Wolfram was ecstatic afterwards.

"I'm incredibly proud of their efforts," Wolfram said. "(Clear Lake) is a program that is a benchmark. We have to be competitive with them."

Crane finished eighth in 17 minutes, 24.02 seconds as the highest area finisher. All six of the Little Cyclones top runners finished in the top-six and North Butler's Owen Almelien was seventh.

It led to Crane just trying to stay with Ames' No. 6 runner.

"Just stay as close I could to the pack," Crane said.

Toletino was 11th, Mixdorf placed 16th while Marcus Skidmore and Smith recorded top-25 finishes. The gap between Crane and Toletino may have increased, but between Mixdorf, Skidmore and Smith was a tight 10 seconds.

As the Lions schedule gets tougher with more 3A competition, Crane deemed this a "eye opener."

"We've seen Forest City plenty, we know how they run," he said. "I didn't really know what to expect."

Wright is expected to be back soon. For now, Havens was pleased with a test from Forest City as September hits the halfway point.

"They got a good squad, they bring them in quick," Havens said. "We got to be on it tonight. It was fun to have that team to race today and battle with them."

Parker Sharp was the top runner for the Indians, finishing 12th in 18:09. Freshman Silas Glenn broke 19 minutes for the first time in his young career and nabbed a 14th place finish.

Ethan Johnson and Carson Sturkel each were top-20 finishers.

"We were incredibly confident," Wolfram said. "We bounced back in an incredible way (from Tuesday). My lungs ran out of gas when our kids at 200 (meters) to go."

The Indians first-year head coach had everyone right down goals on a clay tile. He noted that Sharp wanted to be the top runner, regardless of his time, at every meet.

They departed all-state runner Joey Hovinga, but Sharp and others have taken the reigns of leaders.

"In workouts, in practice, how he carries himself, he is to a tee, that top guy," Wolfram said. "His confidence has never wavered. I couldn't be happier for him."

Newman Catholic's Joey Ringo and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Connor Hammitt placed ninth and 10th, respectively. Hammitt is getting pushed in practice by rising sophomore Zach Flatebo, who finished 13th.

As a returning state qualifier, Hammitt has seen that be good for both in the long term.

"In practice, we push each other," he said.

Hammitt upped his mileage to about 80 per week. He stated his body took about two weeks to adjust to it. Now, he's attempting to return to Fort Dodge in the next month.

"Knowing I made state, I can do it," he said.